Free Burgers And Fries? National Hamburger Day Deals Are Here

Burger lovers have a tasty reason to celebrate National Hamburger Day. Restaurants and fast food chains across the United States are joining the fun with free burgers, big discounts and limited-time meal deals for customers.

Hamburgers continue to remain one of the country's most popular comfort foods, often enjoyed with fries and drinks on the side. While many enjoy making burgers at home, others are heading to their favourite food chains to grab special offers available for the occasion.

This year, several restaurants are trying to attract customers with deals that include buy-one-get-one offers, cheaper combo meals and even free burgers.

Whether someone is planning a lunch, a relaxed outing with friends or simply craving a classic cheeseburger, there are plenty of places offering exciting savings.

Burger King

Burger King is celebrating National Hamburger Day with special deals for members of its Royal Perks program. Customers who are part of the scheme can get a free hamburger at certain locations after purchasing a food item worth $3 or more. The food chain is also teaming up with Spotify to offer extra benefits until June 13. Royal Perks members who spend at least $10 can receive four months of Spotify Premium at no cost.

Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe is also joining the celebrations with special offers at various locations across the country. On May 28, customers can take advantage of a buy one get one free deal on hamburgers, which makes it a good option for people dining with friends or family. Other than this, members of Hard Rock's global loyalty program will be given a free hamburger for the day.

Sonic

Members of Sonic's Rewards loyalty program who spend at least $3 will be able to get a free item, such as a Sonic Smasher, an All American Smasher or a medium drink, depending on availability at locations.

Whataburger

Whataburger customers, with the rewards program, can get a free hamburger when they order a medium fries and a medium drink. To take advantage of the offer, they must order online or use the app. The National Hamburger Day also gives customers a chance to win bigger rewards, such as 50 lucky participants will be selected to receive free Whataburger meals for an entire year.

Red Robin

Red Robin is also celebrating the day with a special meal deal called the Big Yummm offer. It includes a burger along with unlimited sides and a drink for $9.99. This promotion gives customers a full meal at a lower price, which won't be hard on your pockets.