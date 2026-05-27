SK Hynix, Micron Join Trillion-Dollar Club: Meet The Companies On Elite List

Memory-chip makers SK Hynix and Micron Technology, powered by the explosive demand for AI infrastructure and advanced semiconductors, have entered an exclusive club of companies valued at over $1 trillion.

SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, has seen its shares more than triple this year. On Wednesday, the stock surged 9.3 per cent which pushed its market value to about $1.06 trillion.

Just a day earlier, US-based Micron also crossed the trillion-dollar mark after a sharp 19 per cent jump in its shares, closing at $895.88.

SK Hynix's rise also makes it the second South Korean company to enter the trillion-dollar club after Samsung Electronics, which hit the milestone earlier this month.

With this, both SK Hynix and Micron join a group of global giants that have crossed the $1 trillion valuation mark. Here's a look at the companies that already make up this elite club:

Nvidia

At the very top is Nvidia, now valued at around $5.2 trillion, the most dominant force in the AI hardware boom. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) power everything from large language models to advanced data centers which makes it the foundation of the current artificial intelligence surge.

Apple

Close behind is Apple, worth roughly $4.5 trillion, still driven by its tightly connected ecosystem of iPhones, Macs and services. It became the first company to cross $1 trillion back in 2018.

Microsoft

Microsoft has successfully repositioned itself around cloud computing and AI. Azure is still one of Microsoft's biggest growth drivers, and its partnership with OpenAI has brought generative AI into everyday tools like Office and Windows through Copilot. The company now stands as a $3+ trillion AI-powered giant.

Alphabet

Alphabet is valued at around $4.6 trillion. It still makes most of its money from search and advertising but the bigger shift is happening in AI with tools such as Gemini and DeepMind pushing it towards its next phase of growth.

Amazon

Amazon is valued at nearly $2.8 trillion and has moved far beyond its e-commerce roots. The real strength now comes from AWS while AI is steadily being integrated into its logistics, advertising and cloud systems.

Broadcom

Broadcom is currently valued at $2 trillion. The company became a trillion-dollar company in December 2024. It represents the infrastructure layer of the AI boom. Its chips and networking systems power data centers while its VMware acquisition expanded its software presence.

Saudi Aramco

At about $1.7 trillion, Saudi Aramco is the world's largest oil producer and the only major energy company in this group. Its valuation is tied to global oil demand.

Meta Platforms

Meta is valued at around $1.55 trillion and has seen a strong comeback in recent years. Much of the recovery has come from AI-driven ad systems and tighter cost control while the company continues to invest heavily in virtual and mixed reality for the long run.

TSMC

TSMC is valued at around $2.1 trillion and sits at a crucial point in the tech world. It doesn't design chips itself but manufactures them for companies like Apple and Nvidia.

Tesla

Tesla, valued at about $1.63 trillion, is shifting its identity. While EVs remain central, the focus is expanding into autonomous driving, software and AI-powered energy systems.