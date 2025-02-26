Advertisement
YouTuber Explains Why Vietnam And Thailand Offer Better Value For Money Than Goa

"No More Goa Trips": The YouTuber claimed that international destinations like Thailand and Vietnam offer better value for beach vacations

Read Time: 2 mins
YouTuber Explains Why Vietnam And Thailand Offer Better Value For Money Than Goa
Beach vacations are most common among travellers.

There's no doubt that Goa is on every Indian's travel bucket list. However, more and more travellers are now expressing concerns about the soaring costs of accommodation and local transportation at the popular tourist destination. On Sunday, YouTuber Sahil Bhadviya took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on this matter. He claimed that international destinations like Thailand and Vietnam offer better value for beach vacations. Sahil also mentioned that he used to visit Goa every year, but lately, hotel prices have “skyrocketed,” and the taxi mafia has taken away the charm of the place.

Sahil wrote, "Goa is a place I love to visit every year! But in last few years, their hotel prices have skyrocketed. On top of this, their taxi mafia is extremely frustrating. They completely ruin the experience."

He added, "As compared to Goa, Thailand and Vietnam is much better. You get similar category hotels at less than half the price of Goa. Plus the beaches are better than Goa. Travel within the country is also cheap. So now on - No more Goa trips! I'm not surprised Goa tourism is down badly. And it can go further down if govt doesn't take action on taxi mafia." 

The post racked up over 188,000 views on X, with many users agreeing with Sahil Bhadviya's concerns.

One user said, "The taxi drivers are doing extortion. I called a taxi in 2018 for 2 km travel up and down, one driver said 700 ₹ and I moved to the next driver, he was willing to do the same for 350, but the first driver stopped him and they said 700, otherwise asked us to walk." 

Another added, "You are correct. Goa already facing trouble with abnormal down of Tourists especially foreign tourists. Not only Hotels and taxis every where exploitation in Goa. Some streets are full of Goons. No respect to tourists." 

"It's sad to see Goa lose its charm due to high prices and taxi issues. Thailand and Vietnam offer amazing beaches, affordable stays, and hassle-free travel—no wonder people are choosing them . hope it improves," read a comment. 

“Thailand and Vietnam definitely offer better value for sure,” read a comment.

What do you think about this post? Tell us in the comments.

