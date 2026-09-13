Xi Jinping In Delhi For BRICS. How China's President Travels With A Special Plane And Bulletproof Limousine

When Xi Jinping travels abroad, even the journey is carefully planned. The Chinese president does not simply board a regular aircraft and step into a waiting luxury car. His overseas travel involves specially prepared transport, with security and communication built into almost every part of the journey.

That is in focus as Xi arrives in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13. His aircraft is a modified Boeing 747-8 operated by Air China. Once he is on the ground, the Hongqi N701, a heavily protected limousine made for China's top leadership, takes over.

Xi's Aircraft Was Once A Commercial Boeing

The aircraft used by Xi is a Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental. It is operated by Air China and was originally a commercial passenger aircraft. It entered service with the airline in late 2014. A few months later, in May 2015, it was taken out of commercial service for a major conversion.

The aircraft was fitted with specialised security and communication systems and a VIP interior. It eventually entered service as China's primary state aircraft in autumn 2016.

Before this aircraft, China used commercial Boeing 747-400s for presidential trips. The planes were temporarily converted before an overseas visit, including the installation of VVIP facilities. After the trip, they could be returned to commercial service.

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The Boeing 747-8 used for Xi's international travel is far more than a passenger aircraft. It is reported to have satellite-based encrypted communication systems that allow the president to stay in contact with government and military command centres in Beijing while abroad.

The aircraft is also reported to have threat-detection systems, missile-defence countermeasures and electromagnetic pulse, or EMP, shielding. The exact details of the aircraft's interior are not publicly available. Reports say it has private executive spaces, bedrooms and conference areas, allowing Xi to work and hold meetings during long international journeys.

Then Comes The Hongqi

Once the President lands, his mode of transport changes completely. For his India visit, the spotlight is on the Hongqi N701. Hongqi means "Red Flag," and the marque has a long association with China's political leadership. Founded in 1958, it began as a manufacturer of vehicles for senior officials and state occasions.

The N701 is not a normal luxury limousine. It is a bespoke state vehicle built exclusively for China's top leadership. Xi has previously used the car during overseas visits, including trips to Egypt, the US, Russia and Hong Kong.

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The limousine is believed to be around 5.5 metres long, putting it at roughly 18 feet. It reportedly has bulletproof glass, reinforced armour plating and 21-inch bulletproof wheels and tyres. There have also been reports that the vehicle could be designed to withstand the effects of small explosive devices and may have an air-compression system intended to protect occupants during a chemical attack.

For years, Chinese leaders generally used vehicles provided by the host country when visiting overseas. Xi changed that practice in November 2014 when he took his own Hongqi L5 to New Zealand during a state visit.