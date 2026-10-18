World's Steepest Railway, Once Used For Mining, Now Leads To A Dinosaur-Themed Valley. Location Inside

A train journey can often be the experience of a lifetime. This is not just in terms of memories but also the rides offering some literal thrills to travellers. One such journey is travelling on the world's steepest railway, an experience that will remind you of an adventure ride at an amusement park. The Scenic World tourist attraction in Australia's New South Wales offers a train ride that is also in the Guinness Book of Records for being the steepest passenger railway in the world. The Scenic Railway trip offers a jaw-dropping 52 degrees incline.



Travelling On The World's Steepest Railway



A video by content creator Ayaz shows how the Scenic Railway is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The train was initially built by the Hammon family for mining operations. Now, almost 150 years later, it operates as a tourist ride.



The Scenic Railway takes passengers up to the Blue Mountains, where they can get breathtaking views of the rainforest below them. On rainy days, the entire area is shrouded in mist, giving the landscape a dramatic look.



The train ride is not the only attraction at Scenic World. There is also a cableway ride and even a skyway that offers magnificent views of the Three Sisters, Katoomba Falls, Jamison Valley and Blue Mountains. An elevated walkway offers tourists a chance to enjoy the rainforest from up close.



Lastly, the highlight of the attraction is the Dinosaur Valley, an interactive park that features life-size models of prehistoric creatures. Visitors can look at models of over 60 dinosaurs from across the world.



The post by Ayaz called Dinosaur Valley a “super fun experience” for both families and children.



The Scenic World park also has a cafe that provides items such as burgers and fried chicken. Halal options are also part of the menu. “If you're planning a Blue Mountains day trip from Sydney, Scenic World in Katoomba, NSW is definitely one of those experiences worth adding to your itinerary,” the post adds.





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When To Visit



The tourist attraction and the train ride are open daily. On weekends and public holidays, Scenic World is open from 9 am to 5 pm. On other days, the timings are 10 am to 4 pm.



All the rides leave almost every 10 minutes from any platform the visitors are departing from.



It takes around two to three hours to explore all of Scenic World.



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