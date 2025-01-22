Watch: Celebrity Chef Sarah Todd Tries Mylari Dosa In Mysore, Calls It Absolute Perfection

Australian celebrity chef Sarah Todd has been travelling around India to discover its food gems. Recently, she visited Mysore and tried their famous Mylari Dosa. She shared a glimpse of her foodie adventure on Instagram. The video began with Sarah claiming that Dosa is one of her "favourite dishes" to eat in the South. Highlighting the qualities of a Mylari Dosa she added, "It is lot more fluffy, light and airy and it's so different to the traditional (dosa). It's soft and cloud-like texture is really, really interesting." Sarah enjoyed the dosa with coconut chutney.

In the caption, Sarah Todd wrote, "If you know, you know Mylari Dosa. It's soft, fluffy, and unlike any dosa I've had before. It's served with a dollop of fresh butter that melts right into the warm dosa, and that chutney? Absolute perfection."

Watch Sarah Todd's post below:

Earlier this month, Sarah Todd travelled in India's most luxurious train, the Golden Chariot. The celebrity chef shared a video on Instagram and showcased the ultra-luxurious amenities inside the train, including a spa, gym, lounge bar, business centre and comfortable cabins. "From the moment you step onto its opulent carriages, it's a journey like no other," she wrote in the caption of the post. "Think indulgent meals served in vintage dining cars, dreamy cabins and every corner filled with a touch of royal elegance," she said. "But the magic doesn't stop on board-this train makes stops at ancient temples, breathtaking landscapes, and cultural gems. It's not just travel; it's an experience that seamlessly blends history, luxury, and adventure," the celebrity chef added.

The video featured glimpses of Sarah eating, exercising and getting a spa inside the train. She even showered in her luxurious cabin.

We can't wait to see where Sarah Todd's travels take her next.