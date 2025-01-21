Viral: Foreign Tourist Films Indian Man Who Allegedly Photographed Her Without Permission

A video shared by a foreign tourist travelling by an Indian train has gone viral on Instagram. In the reel, she explains why her journey turned out to be an unpleasant one due to the behaviour of a co-passenger seated right next to her. The Instagram user (@avocadoontheroad) was travelling by train from Delhi to Agra for the first time. She wrote, "I got into the train extremely tired hoping for some rest, but the man sitting next to me was constantly talking to me and taking secret pictures of me. I minded my own business and tried to look out the window, but he was constantly looking at me and even what I was doing on my phone." She added that she got a "very bad vibe" from him and as a result, felt too troubled to rest.

"He didn't stop even after I asked him to, so I made a video of my own. I hoped he would understand as he spoke some English, but I think he was just too much into himself that he didn't even pay attention to what I was saying," she stated. In the video, we can see her moving her camera to show herself as well as the man seated beside her. She is heard calling him "annoying" and "rude." But the man continues to smile into the lens. She explains that his actions made her decide to turn the tables on him and film him like he was allegedly photographing her.

She later added an update in her caption, thanking people and her followers for their support. She clarified that she was not sure what to do in this situation. Nevertheless, she says that this experience won't deter her from exploring and appreciating what the country has to offer. She wrote, "I didn't even see staff besides the man bringing snacks. I am slowly learning how to deal with behaviour like this and all the scams too. I love India very much and this experience is definitely not gonna stop me from exploring this beautiful country. I made many local friends along the way already and I am grateful for that. So thank you for all the kindness and hospitality you guys in India offer."

The reel has received 4 million views on Instagram so far. In the comments section, several users apologised on behalf of the man. Others provided suggestions for what she could have done to address the problem. Read some of the reactions below:

"Hey Andy, sorry this happened on your visit to India. You handled the situation really well. I hope the matter didn't escalate. Wish you have some pleasant experiences as well."

"We apologise for his behaviour, and you should have firmly confronted him or even kicked him "off the train. Your safety and respect are the most important things."

"Why didn't you call or inform the police? They have to respect you as you are our guest from abroad they have to respect you and have some boundaries. Sorry from our side... hope you have a good time in India and come back soon."

Just tell any of the other passengers and they will take care of it... And then he won't do it to anyone."

"It's hilarious how he has no idea of what you're saying lol."