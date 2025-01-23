Western Railway Announces Special Trains From Mumbai To Ahmedabad For Coldplay Concert

After a power-packed Mumbai concert, Coldplay is now shifting their gears to Ahmedabad. The British rock band will be performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26 as a part of their 'Music of the Spheres' tour concert. While fans in Ahmedabad are eagerly awaiting to witness the musical extravaganza, others are busy scheduling their trips to the city. Sky-high airfares have become a menace. But the Western Railway authorities are set to provide relief for concert-goers wanting to attend the show. They have launched two special trains from Bandra to Ahmedabad to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Western Railway shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday (January 21). The side note read, “WR will run Train Nos. 09461/62 Bandra Terminus - Ahmedabad Superfast Special to meet the travel demand created by Coldplay concertgoers traveling to Ahmedabad and other passengers. The booking for Train Nos. 09461 and 09462 will open on 22.01.2025, tomorrow, at all PRS Counters and the IRCTC Website.

Train No. 09461, the Bandra Terminus–Ahmedabad Superfast Special, is scheduled to depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday, January 25 at 5:35 PM and is expected to reach Ahmedabad at 1:45 PM on the same day. On the other hand, Train No. 09462, the Ahmedabad–Bandra Terminus Superfast Special, will leave Ahmedabad on Friday, January 24, at 6:00 PM and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 4:20 AM the following morning.

During its journey, this train will make stops at Borivali, Dahanu Road, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, and Vadodara stations in both directions. The train is equipped with AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

Ticket bookings for these trains will be available starting January 22 at all PRS counters and through the IRCTC website.

For the Coldplay concerts at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, the organisers arranged Full Tariff Rate (FTR) suburban local trains for the convenience of attendees.