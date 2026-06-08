Watch: This Rickshaw Wala In Chandni Chowk Can Speak Italian, German & Russian

Travelling is about more than just visiting places and clicking pictures in front of iconic monuments. It is about soaking in the culture and heritage of a destination while discovering the unique experiences it has to offer. And often, the best way to do that is through the people you meet along the way.

This is exactly what Mohammad Aslam, a rickshaw puller in Delhi, has been offering tourists for years. In a viral clip, the local rickshaw puller is seen conversing with a foreign tourist in his native language, helping him feel more at home.

Delhi Rickshaw Puller Greets Passenger In Foreign Languages

The video shows Aslam turning the camera to introduce his passenger. While he initially greets him in English, he switches to fluent Italian after learning that the tourist is from Italy, leaving the visitor visibly surprised.

Within moments, Aslam maps out the day's itinerary, pointing out hidden spice markets, havelis, and chai stalls that offer some of the best views of the Red Fort.

When he asks the tourist how long he has been in India, the response is simple: "Yesterday."

In another video, Aslam is seen speaking fluent Polish with two tourists from Poland. He introduces them to Chandni Chowk and explains some of its major attractions.

Other videos also show him conversing with passengers in German and Russian, leaving viewers impressed.

One video also shows Aslam allowing a tourist to drive the rickshaw after he requested the experience. He patiently teaches the visitor how to navigate the vehicle through the bustling lanes of Chandni Chowk, giving him a memorable glimpse into local life.

And perhaps that is what travel is really about – not perfectly filtered photographs or carefully curated itineraries, but the unexpected human connections that stay with you long after the journey ends. Agree?