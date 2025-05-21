Watch: New Jersey's Iconic Sheraton Crossroads Hotel Demolished After Nearly Four Decades

The abandoned Sheraton Crossroads Hotel in Mahwah, New Jersey, was brought down in a controlled demolition earlier this month. The 22-story glass and steel structure collapsed in 15 seconds after a demolition crew triggered a series of explosions inside, reported the New York Post.

Hundreds of people from neighbouring towns lined Route 17 and surrounding fields to witness the spectacle. "It took four years to build and it took 30 seconds to come down. That was the coolest thing I ever saw," Mahwah Mayor Jim Wysocki told Fox 5 New York.

"It was bittersweet, many memories there… on to the next thing," said Alicia, a local resident.

The implosion sent booming echoes through several parts of New Jersey. Residents in Midland Park, Wyckoff and Waldwick reported they heard the loud blast, said the outlet.

Watch the video here:

I had a lot of memories at the Sheraton Crossroads Hotel in Mahwah, New Jersey! The building was demolished today at around 5/10/25 7:41 AM! pic.twitter.com/XpLq3w2ydn — Giuseppe B. Commisso (@gbcommisso) May 10, 2025

Known for its glistening glass exterior and views of the mountains, the Sheraton Crossroads opened in October 1987 and was once a popular hotel and wedding venue. It included office space from levels 2 to 12 and hotel rooms from floors 14 to 25.

After a successful run of 36 years, almost four decades, the hotel was permanently shut in December 2023. The 250-foot skyscraper remained dormant until its destruction.

As per reports, last August, the Crossroads Hotel Developers LLC's application to raise the site's permitted maximum construction square footage from 1.7 million to 4 million square feet was approved by the Mahwah Township Council. Although the zoning change paves the way for a potentially enormous renovation, no formal proposal has been submitted as of now.

Officials say that a large warehouse is being considered to take the hotel's place. "Developers are in the process of negotiations with, hopefully, a nice Fortune 500 company," said Mayor Jim Wysocki.