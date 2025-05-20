Voyager Station: All You Need To Know About The Upcoming First-Ever Space Hotel

Space travel might be mostly limited to astronauts now, but the status quo is soon to change. Imagine this: You open your hotel door only to witness cosmic vistas stretching endlessly and planets glimmering in the distance. Constellations light up the sky and everywhere your eyes wander, there is a breathtaking swirl of galaxies. Space-lover or not, you wouldn't be able to get over the feeling of standing at the edge of infinity. Sounds too good to be true? Well, not anymore. Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson are on a mission to create the world's first outer space luxury hotel, Voyager Station.

With plans to blur the boundary between our atmosphere and outer space, common people can spend their time soaking in the beauty of the galaxies. The initiative launched by the Sacramento start-up Orbital Assembly Corporation (AOC) has announced that the hotel will be open to visitors from 2027, as per a report by the Astronomy Magazine. Voyager Station, a first-of-its-kind orbital accommodation, is designed as a giant rotating wheel.

Restaurant, Bar, Gym, And More In Space

Reports have revealed that the hotel would accommodate about 280 guests and 112 crew members. But hold up! There's no need to compromise on your expectations regarding the facilities. Voyager Station will be equipped with several amenities, including a restaurant, a bar, a gym, a concert hall and even a cinema complex. Can you believe it?

One of the most exciting features of Voyager's Station will be its ability to generate artificial gravity. How, you might wonder? Well, by its rotating architecture, which will simulate gravity using centrifugal force.

German rocket scientist Wernher von Braun takes the credit for inspiring the world-class design. The station will have a Moon-like gravity initially, which is about one-sixth of the Earth's. Future versions, however, might have stronger gravity, like on Mars or even close to Earth's.

After setting off from Earth, guests will arrive at a zero-gravity docking hub. After that, elevator shafts will transport them to a chain of “habitation modules” positioned around the circular station's circumference.

The pricing of the interstellar hotel is yet to be announced.