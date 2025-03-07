Travel Vlogger Gives A Tour Of Multi-Level Chongqing City In China, Internet Calls It A "World Of Its Own"

While travelling, online maps can sometimes leave you completely lost. But in Chongqing, China's southern megacity, maps are almost always useless. This city is not just big - it's vertical. Built across steep hills and deep valleys, Chongqing unfolds in a mind-bending, three-dimensional maze at the stunning confluence of the Yangtze and Jialing Rivers. Navigating it feels less like walking through a city and more like exploring different layers of a giant, futuristic puzzle. In a viral Instagram video, travel vlogger Dylan Page takes viewers on a jaw-dropping tour of this extraordinary metropolis, showing just how surreal Chongqing's urban landscape truly is.

Dylan begins the video by saying, "I've just arrived in the craziest city on Earth, and you've probably never even heard of it." He adds, "This is Chongqing, China, where they have petrol stations on roofs, trains that run through residential buildings, buses in the sky, elevators for cars, multi-story restaurants floating on the river, and also the deepest subway in the world."

That subway goes down to 118 meters - about the height of a 39-story building. The wildest part? Even after a 15-minute descent, you're still just on the ground floor. Chongqing served as China's war capital during World War II. After the war, its underground bomb shelters were repurposed into roads, basements, and buildings, giving the city a unique, multi-layered structure, often called a "5D city."

While walking through Chongqing can be confusing, driving is even more challenging - one wrong turn and you could spend hours trying to find your way out. A side note reads, "NewsDaddy world tour kicks off in the craziest city on earth: Chongqing, China." Since being shared, the video has clocked over 90 million views on Instagram.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "China is another world on its own." Another added, "That's not a city, that's a video game." Someone chimed in, saying, "It would be easier to just start a new life if you get lost." A comment read, "That's not a city, that's a video game." "The video caused me serious anxiety just watching it," said a user. A person commented, "It looks like the weird dreams I used to have when I was little."

