Village In Maharashtra Re-Named "Hero Chi Wadi" As A Tribute To Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's legacy is fondly etched in the memories of his fans. Did you know there's a village in Igatpuri, Nashik district, Maharashtra, that has paid tribute to the late actor in the most heartwarming way possible? A particular neighbourhood in the quaint hamlet has been renamed “Hero Chi Wadi” or “Neighbourhood of a Hero.” The reason will make you emotional.

Recently, a digital creator shared a video on Instagram revealing fascinating details about the region. The name Hero Chi Wadi came into existence to honour Irrfan Khan who owned a farmhouse in Igatpuri tehsil, more specifically near the historic Trilangwadi fort, almost 15 years ago. The neighbourhood was previously known as Patryacha Wada.

Irrfan Khan's philanthropic activities moved the dwellers so much that they decided to re-establish the locality's identity. It was a way to express their deep admiration and respect for the man with a heart of gold.

The caption said, “Over the years, Irrfan showed immense kindness to the community. He gifted them an ambulance, provided computers, donated books, and even offered raincoats and sweaters for the children during cold seasons. His contributions went beyond material gifts—he had funded school structures, ensuring a better future for the students.”

Irrfan Khan kept his celebrity status aside to become “one” with the villagers. The digital creator claimed that “he welcomed everyone with open arms, inviting kids and adults… offering them snacks and sharing warm conversations with them.” From eating food while sitting on the floor and playing guitar with kids: the video is replete with snippets of Irrfan Khan spending a wonderful time with the locals.

Would you believe, the villagers travelled 30 km just to watch Irrfan Khan on the big screen? “Whenever we needed him, he stood by us,” said Gorakh Bodke, a member of Igatpuri's Zilla Parishad.

