Video: Bengaluru Traveller Shares What Flying Economy On Vietnam Airlines Is Really Like

Air travel is not just about reaching a destination; comfortable seating, good food and helpful cabin crew can make a difference to the overall journey, even for passengers travelling economy. A Bengaluru woman recently shared her Vietnam Airlines flight experience on Instagram, praising the comfort and service she received during her journey.

Sandy Kamath shared glimpses of her flight from Hanoi to Bengaluru, describing the experience as a pleasant surprise despite booking an economy-class ticket. In the caption, she wrote, “POV: You booked economy... but this is Vietnam Airlines.”

Watch The Video Here:

The video shows different parts of the journey, including the aircraft's interiors, passenger seats, in-flight entertainment screens and the meal served onboard. It also offers a look at the amenities provided to passengers during the flight.

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Sandy praised the airline's comfortable seats, warm hospitality and food. She said the smooth journey made saying goodbye to Vietnam a little easier as she travelled back to Bengaluru.

“From the streets of Hanoi to the skies on my way back to Bengaluru, this economy flight was such a pleasant surprise. Comfortable seats, warm hospitality, delicious meals, and a smooth journey made saying goodbye to Vietnam just a little easier,” she added.

Her post shows how good service, comfortable seats and meals can make a flight more enjoyable, even when travelling in economy class.

Another user praised the airline's service and staff, describing them as “incredible” and “exceptional”. One commenter called it “one of the best experiences”.

Some users also shared their experiences of flying business class. One user said, "I flew in Business and was quite good for a flight under 2 hours."

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