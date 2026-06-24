Varanasi Ropeway Service To Start Soon; Check Route, Fares, Discounts

The launch and inauguration of the ropeway in Varanasi are set to take place soon, and the fares have already been finalised. Tourists visiting Kashi will be able to travel for Rs 50, while residents of Kashi will receive a 20% discount; those holding a monthly pass will enjoy a 30% discount. The journey from Cantt to Godowlia will take just 15-16 minutes, making it easier and more convenient to reach the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Great news has emerged for Varanasi residents and tourists alike: the ropeway will allow travel from Varanasi Cantt Station to Kashi Vishwanath Dham in just 16 minutes.

The wait to reach Vishwanath Dham comfortably while enjoying scenic views is nearing its end. In fact, the country's first urban public transport ropeway project is now on the verge of commencement. The Uttar Pradesh government has finalised the fares for the ropeway service; passengers in Varanasi will be able to travel for a maximum of Rs 50.

This ropeway will offer a fast, safe, and convenient travel option between Cantt Railway Station and Godowlia. Notably, it will reduce traffic congestion on crowded routes. According to the notification issued by the administration, the fare for travel between the Varanasi Cantt, Vidyapeeth, Rathyatra, and Godowlia Chowk stations ranges from a minimum of Rs 20 to a maximum of Rs 50. The fare for the entire route from Cantt Station to Godowlia Chowk will be Rs 50, while passengers travelling from Vidyapeeth to Rathyatra will spend only Rs 20.

Discount For 'Kashi Smart Pass' Holders

To provide relief to Varanasi residents and daily commuters, a 20% fare discount will be offered to 'Kashi Smart Pass' holders. With this discount, the fare from Cantt to Godowlia will come down to Rs 40, and the journey from Vidyapeeth to Rathyatra will cost even less.

Additionally, keeping passenger convenience in mind, a cloakroom facility will be provided at the Varanasi Cantt ropeway station. Ticket holders will be able to store their luggage here for free for the first two hours. Thereafter, a fee of Rs 50 per hour will be charged for luggage weighing up to 15 kg.

Premium Gondola Service Available

The project will also offer a premium gondola service for special tourists and group tours, with the fare set at Rs 2,000. However, for advance bookings made by organisations or groups, the fee will be Rs 1,200 per gondola.

Stations Equipped With Modern Amenities

Modern stations have been constructed at Varanasi Cantt, Vidyapith, Rath Yatra, and Godowlia as part of this project. Facilities such as lifts, escalators, CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems, and digital ticketing will be provided for the convenience of passengers.

Additionally, special attention has been paid to the needs of differently-abled individuals, senior citizens, and women. The ropeway project will connect key locations such as Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Godowlia, and the railway station. The service will also help alleviate traffic congestion and pollution.

With inputs from Piyush Acharya