UK Airports To Eliminate Traditional Check-In And Boarding Passes In Digital Overhaul

Air travel has undoubtedly revolutionised transportation. It allows passengers to reach any country within a few hours. However, the journey from arriving at the airport to boarding the flight remains time-consuming. One common challenge is the long queue for check-in and boarding passes. Additionally, baggage check-in, security checks and document verifications add to the ordeal.

But not anymore as a huge change is set to sweep across UK airports. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the UN body that crafts airline policy, aims to introduce a “digital travel credential” that will replace the traditional boarding passes and check-in procedures.

This new initiative by the ICAO will allow air travellers to store passport information on their devices, reports The Times. This feature will eliminate the need for online flight check-ins or in-person check-ins at the airport. Passengers will be provided with a digital journey pass containing all the details of their trip. All they need to do is upload their passport to their cellphones and breeze through terminals using facial recognition technology. According to reports, these changes will come into effect within two to three years.

With the new policy, tthere will be no need to check in for flights online or at the airport. Instead, airlines will be alerted to a passenger's intention to fly when they arrive at the airport and get their face scanned.

If you have luggage this will be at a bag drop but for those traveling with hand-luggage, this will be scanned at the pre-security gates.