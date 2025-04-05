Most Powerful Passports In 2025: Ireland Overtakes Global Giants

Travelling the world is one of the coolest things you can do. But if you've ever stood in a long visa line or been told you can't enter a country without tons of paperwork, you know just how important a powerful passport can be. And this year, Ireland takes the crown. According to the 2025 Nomad Passport Index by Nomad Capitalist, Ireland now officially has the strongest passport in the world. It's the first time the country has landed the No. 1 spot all by itself. Back in 2020, Ireland came close – it tied with Luxembourg and Sweden. But in 2025, it's standing alone at the top.

The list also features other high-ranking countries that continue to offer solid passport perks. Switzerland, Greece, Portugal, Malta, Italy, Luxembourg, Finland, Norway and the UAE also make it into the top 10. Ireland (score 109) is followed by Switzerland and Greece (tied score of 108.50), Portugal (108) and then Malta and Italy (both 107.50). India has been placed 148th with a score of 47.5. and is tied with Comoros.

So what gave Ireland the edge? It's not just about being able to travel without a visa – though that's definitely part of it. Nomad Capitalist looks at five key things: visa-free travel (50% weight), taxation (20%), global reputation (10%), dual citizenship options (10%), and personal freedom (10%). This makes the ranking a bit different from others out there – it's not only about how many countries you can visit but also about how good life can be with that passport in your pocket.

This is the ninth edition of the list, which ranks 199 countries and territories using data from 20 sources – including tax authorities, the UN's Human Development Index and the World Happiness Report. The visa-free travel score is based on how many countries you can visit without needing a visa, while all other categories are scored between 10 and 50.