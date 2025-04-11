How To Throw Trash Efficiently In Airplane Washroom: Travel Vlogger Shares Hack

Ever felt uncomfortable while throwing away junk inside an aeroplane lavatory? It could be something as simple as tossing a water bottle or a crumpled snack wrapper. It is natural to feel uneasy when you are in the confined space of an aeroplane cabin with almost no elbow room. Air flyers, are you getting flashbacks already? If so, then before boarding your next flight, you will want to take note of this wonderful hack.

Recently, travel vlogger Helene Jansen shared a video on Instagram revealing a “hidden” trick to dispose of trash more efficiently. Her caption read, “Most people have no idea this exists! Ever struggled to throw something away in an airplane bathroom? Instead of awkwardly pushing the flap, look for the ‘hidden' button.”

The clip opens with Helene attempting to throw away a used tissue inside a flap-equipped waste bin. She struggles as the flap fails to open all the way. That is when she reveals the hack. Just below the sink, there is a pedal-like button. When she presses it with her foot, the waste bin flap opens automatically, making it much easier to toss away the tissue.

The caption further elaborates, “On most planes, the trash bin has a small push button or latch. It is not always as obvious as this one, and it can be a bit more hidden, which is why so many people end up pushing the wrong spot!”

The text layout on the clip said, “Mind-blown. There is actually a button to open the trash bin in an airplane bathroom. Who knew?”

The post received a flurry of reactions.

“I wish all aircraft had this,” lamented a user.

Another admitted that they “did not know (about) this.”

One person called the hidden button feature “a discovery of the century.”

“Ryanair, Emirates, Virgin, Indigo don't have this feature, I've checked,” pointed out an individual.

A critic commented, “This is a terrible design. What happens if someone is in a wheelchair?”

So far, the video has received over 9 million views.