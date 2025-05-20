Trekking By The Sea: 5 Breathtaking Coastal Trails In India

Think trekking in India, and it is usually the dense pine forests, snow-capped peaks, and rugged Himalayan trails that come to mind. These high-altitude adventures have long captured the imagination of trekkers and nature lovers alike. But what if we told you that some of India's most breathtaking treks do not involve scaling steep mountain ranges? Welcome to the world of beach treks - a refreshing twist on traditional trekking that blends natural beauty with the soothing rhythm of the sea.

Also Read: Hiking Vs Trekking: Which One Suits Your Travel Style

Imagine walking along cliff-hugging trails with the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal sparkling beside you. Or discovering sleepy fishing villages untouched by time, and ending your day with a sunset that paints the sky in hues. If the thought of salty air, untouched shorelines, and crashing waves excites you, you are in the right place.

We have curated a list of India's most stunning beach treks that promise all the joy of the trail, minus the altitude.

Also Read: 9 Top Beach Destinations In India Where You Can Soak Up The Sun, Sand And Sea

Photo Credit: Pexels

Here Are 5 Breathtaking Beach Treks In India:

1. Gokarna Beach Trek, Karnataka:

Tired of Goa's crowds? Gokarna is your serene escape. This trek is a backpacker's dream, combining cliffs, quiet beaches, and a laid-back vibe. The trail begins at Gokarna Main Beach and winds through hills and rocky outcrops to Kudle, Om, Half Moon, and finally, the secluded Paradise Beach.

Duration: Half to full day

Half to full day Best time to visit: October to March

October to March Pro tip: Catch the sunset from the southern cliff of Om Beach.

2. Bekal To Kappil Beach Trek, Kerala

Kerala is known as God's Own Country, but have you explored its coastline on foot? This scenic walk from the historic Bekal Fort to the tranquil Kappil Beach is a photographer's paradise. You will find estuaries, palm-fringed canals, sleepy backwaters, and charming fishing villages.

Duration: 2 to 4 hours

2 to 4 hours Best time to visit: November to February

November to February Pro tip: Stay back for the golden-hour magic at Kappil Beach.

3. Chandipur To Digha Coastal Walk, Odisha And West Bengal

For the true explorer, this is one of India's most unique coastal treks. Starting at Chandipur Beach, famous for its vanishing sea during low tide, you will walk north toward Digha. Along the way, you will pass casuarina forests, untouched beaches, and rustic fishing hamlets.

Duration: 5 to 7 days

5 to 7 days Best time to visit: October to February

October to February Pro tip: There is no marked trail, so hiring a local guide is highly recommended.

Also Read: Visakhapatnam Travel Guide: Beaches, Biryani, And Bay Views In One Coastal Charmer

4. Varkala Cliff Walk, Kerala

Not quite a trek, but this is a trail that you will love. The Varkala cliff walk offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, with red laterite cliffs on one side and cosy beach cafes on the other. Start at Black Beach, stroll past Papanasam Beach, and end with a refreshing dip in the sea.

Duration: 1 to 2 hours

1 to 2 hours Best time to visit: October to March

October to March Pro tip: Grab a meal at one of the cliff-top cafes for great food and better views.

5. Elephanta Island Coastal Walk, Maharashtra

Just a ferry ride from Mumbai's hustle, Elephanta Island offers a short but captivating coastal walk. While most visit for the UNESCO-listed caves, the real charm lies in wandering the island. It has lush greenery, rocky shores, and quiet village life that helps you slow down and relax.

Duration: 2 to 3 hours

2 to 3 hours Best time to visit: November to February

November to February Pro tip: Start early to beat the heat and keep an eye out for cheeky monkeys.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Beach treks are where adventure meets leisure, and exploration meets relaxation. So next time you crave a slower, more soulful journey, skip the mountains and head to the c