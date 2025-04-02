Travel Vlogger Shares How Carrying Baking Soda On A Trek Can Save Your Life

Anyone with a basic understanding of natural cleaning products and home cures is aware of the several qualities of baking soda. It can clean almost everything, deodorize, repel pests, clear clogged drains, and more. But did you know that it's also a really useful tool in the vast outdoors? Now, you do! In a post shared on Instagram, a travel vlogger shares numerous uses of baking soda. He reveals why you should always pack baking soda in your bag while going on a trek. Take a look:

10 Reasons Why You Must Carry Baking Soda On A Trek:

1. Neutralizes Bee Stings & Insect Bites – Applying a baking soda paste helps reduce pain, swelling, and itching instantly.

2. Soothes Poison Ivy or Nettle Rashes – Baking soda calms skin irritation and reduces the burning sensation.

3. Emergency Fire Extinguisher – Throwing baking soda on a small fire can smother flames effectively.

4. Odor Control – Sprinkle baking soda in your boots, socks, or sleeping bag to eliminate bad smells.

5. Cleans Utensils – Stuck with greasy camp cookware? Baking soda acts as a powerful cleaning agent.

6. Treats Heartburn & Indigestion – A pinch of baking soda mixed with water can quickly calm your stomach.

7. Natural Toothpaste – No toothbrush? Mix baking soda with a little water for a quick mouth-cleaning hack.

8. Soothes Sunburn – A baking soda soak helps reduce redness, pain, and itching after sun exposure.

9. Removes Fish or Meat Odor from Hands – Rubbing your hands with baking soda gets rid of stubborn smells.

10. Purifies Water – In an emergency, a small amount can help balance pH in questionable water sources (but still boil or filter it!).

Additionally, baking soda can also be used for washing your hair and deterring any bears you may encounter on your trekking trail.