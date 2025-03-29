12 Genius Travel Hacks For Parents To Keep Kids Happy On Holiday

Travelling with kids can feel like packing for an expedition, herding a small circus, and negotiating with tiny, unpredictable bosses — all at the same time. But before you swear off holidays until they turn 18, know this: with a few smart tricks, you can have a stress-free trip that doesn't involve tantrums at airport security or meltdowns at 35,000 feet. From smart packing to keeping little ones entertained, a few simple strategies can transform your journey. Here's how to make travelling with kids easier, smoother, and (dare we say) actually enjoyable — something the whole family can look forward to.

Here Are 10 Travel Tips For A Holiday With Kids:

1. Book Flights With Kids In Mind

Early morning flights might be cheaper, but waking a toddler at 4 AM is a disaster waiting to happen. Opt for flights that align with their sleep schedule, or even better-overnight flights, so they snooze while you get some rare in-flight relaxation.

2. Download Everything

Wi-Fi can be dodgy, and you don't want to rely on airline entertainment. Download movies, cartoons, audiobooks, and educational games in advance. For long-haul flights, queue up their favourite shows and a few new ones to keep things fresh.

3. Pack Snacks Like A Pro

Never underestimate the power of snacks. Flight delays? Snacks. Road trip meltdowns? Snacks. Hotel check-in queues? More snacks. Pack a mix of healthy treats and 'special occasion' goodies to keep energy levels (and moods) steady.

Don't forget to pack a snack for the journey. Photo: iStock

4. Dress Kids In Layers

Planes get chilly, airports can be stuffy, and kids will definitely spill something on themselves. Dress them in easy-to-remove layers, and always pack a spare outfit in your hand luggage — you'll thank yourself later.

5. Create A 'Surprise Bag'

Fill a small bag with new toys, stickers, or activity books and only hand them out when boredom strikes. The novelty factor will keep little ones entertained far longer than their usual favourites.

6. Choose Accommodation Wisely

Hotels are great, but family-friendly serviced apartments or Airbnb rentals with kitchens can be game-changers. Having space to spread out and cook the occasional meal means fewer restaurant tantrums and more relaxed mornings.

7. Invest In A Child GPS Tracker

If you're travelling to busy cities or theme parks, a wearable GPS tracker gives peace of mind. If they wander off (because kids do), you can locate them instantly via an app.

Many airports have dedicated play areas for kids. Photo: iStock

8. Avoid Overpacking

It's tempting to bring everything 'just in case,' but hauling extra bags isn't fun. Instead, focus on travel-sized essentials, and remember you can buy most things abroad if needed. One thing you shouldn't forget? Their favourite bedtime toy — because a lost teddy could derail the whole trip.

9. Use Airport Play Areas

Many airports have designated kids' play zones — perfect for burning off energy before a long flight. Let them run around while you sip a coffee in peace. It's a win-win!

10. Set Realistic Expectations

Travelling with kids isn't about perfectly curated itineraries. Some plans will go out the window, naps will be skipped, and someone will cry at some point. But if you roll with the chaos and embrace the small moments — like a spontaneous ice cream stop or a giggle-filled tuk-tuk ride — you'll create memories that make it all worthwhile.