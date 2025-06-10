5 Fun Family Road Trips Under 6 Hours From Delhi

Let's be honest, living in a bustling city like Delhi can really get to you at times. In such situations, what's better than a road trip with your family to recharge? Road trips can be fun and exciting, and with family, they can be even more so. Imagine listening to songs in the car as you navigate through beautiful landscapes and catch up on life. And no, road trips don't always have to involve a lot of driving and be hectic. You'll be happy to know that there are several places just six hours away from Delhi where you can go on a road trip. Intrigued to know what these places are? Read on!

Here Are 5 Family Road Trips Within 6 Hours From Delhi:

1. Mussoorie

Also known as the Queen of Hill Stations, Mussoorie is a perfect destination for a family road trip. Located 290 km from Delhi, it takes around 6 hours to reach via NH 44. Once you arrive, you can explore Kempty Falls, Gun Hill and Mall Road, and enjoy breathtaking views and lush green hills. The scenic beauty and pleasant weather make it an ideal spot for a relaxing vacation.

2. Lansdowne

Another great option is Lansdowne in Uttarakhand, a beautiful getaway just 260 km from Delhi. This place is perfect for adventure-seekers and nature lovers alike. You can enjoy exciting activities like zip-lining and rope courses, or relax with peaceful walks in nature. The journey to Lansdowne is scenic and mesmerising.

3. Nainital

If you're looking for a lake city getaway, Nainital is an excellent choice. It offers a balance of calm and adventure, so people of all age groups in the family can enjoy it. You can visit scenic spots like Naini Lake, Naina Devi Temple and Snow View Point. The best time to visit is usually from March to June.

4. Haridwar

For a spiritual experience, Haridwar is a great option. Located 220 km from Delhi, this ancient city is known for its spiritual and cultural significance. Here, you can take a dip in the Ganges River, visit Har Ki Pauri and Mansa Devi Temple. The city's vibrant atmosphere makes it a great destination for families.

5. Agra

Agra is a popular tourist destination and is also quite close to Delhi. By road, you can reach here in just about 3 to 4 hours via the Yamuna Expressway. The journey is quite comfortable, and you won't feel any discomfort on the way. If your family loves history and culture, it's a great place to visit, as you can explore the iconic Taj Mahal, Agra Fort or Fatehpur Sikri.

These destinations offer a perfect blend of adventure and culture, making them ideal for a family road trip from Delhi.