Tourists Blast Music And Dance Inside Dehradun's Gucchu Paani Cave, Internet Is Not Impressed

The lack of civic sense and respect for shared public spaces has once again become a talking point on social media, after a group of men was seen turning a cave into an impromptu party spot. A video showing the group dancing and playing loud music inside the natural site has since gone viral.

The clip, shared by an X profile named @himalayanhindu was reportedly filmed at Gucchu Paani in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and shows a group of men gathered inside the cave. They can be seen dancing and singing loudly as they cross a portion of the cave filled with knee-deep water, with one of them carrying a large speaker used to blast music at high volume.

The video also shows the men playing a Haryanvi song titled "Lofar They Haryana Ke" on the speaker as they danced. The video has garnered over 404,000 views.

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Watch the full video below:

Several internet users reacted to the now-viral video. Many netizens slammed the tourists.

One user commented, "It's high time Basic Civic Sense should be included as a seperate subject from 1st std onwards."

Another user wrote, "A Tourist Etiquette should be released by GOI."

"Its is their behavior , hooliganism ND rowdy and somehow they are proud over it... Strange," commented a third user.

"Don't know why they are so excited to flex their uncivilised behaviour everywhere! This is real Zero civic sense," wrote another user.

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So far, there is no information about any police action or how the local authorities reacted to the video.