Tourists Blast Music And Dance Inside Dehradun's Gucchu Paani Cave, Internet Is Not Impressed

- A viral video shows tourists dancing and blasting music inside a cave at Gucchu Paani in Dehradun.
- Many social media users criticised the group, calling for better civic sense at tourist spots.
- The clip has reignited debates around tourist etiquette and responsible travel behaviour.
The lack of civic sense and respect for shared public spaces has once again become a talking point on social media, after a group of men was seen turning a cave into an impromptu party spot. A video showing the group dancing and playing loud music inside the natural site has since gone viral.
The clip, shared by an X profile named @himalayanhindu was reportedly filmed at Gucchu Paani in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and shows a group of men gathered inside the cave. They can be seen dancing and singing loudly as they cross a portion of the cave filled with knee-deep water, with one of them carrying a large speaker used to blast music at high volume.
The video also shows the men playing a Haryanvi song titled "Lofar They Haryana Ke" on the speaker as they danced. The video has garnered over 404,000 views.
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Watch the full video below:
Someone ban these HR LOFARS from Uttarakhand pls. How do you even behave like this in public? This is stone age mentality. And listen to their songs... 'Lofar they Haryana ke'. They literally admitted themselves that they are lofars. Btw this was at Gucchupani, Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/M6R827v7wr— Himalayan Hindu (@himalayanhindu) August 18, 2026
Several internet users reacted to the now-viral video. Many netizens slammed the tourists.
One user commented, "It's high time Basic Civic Sense should be included as a seperate subject from 1st std onwards."
Another user wrote, "A Tourist Etiquette should be released by GOI."
"Its is their behavior , hooliganism ND rowdy and somehow they are proud over it... Strange," commented a third user.
"Don't know why they are so excited to flex their uncivilised behaviour everywhere! This is real Zero civic sense," wrote another user.
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So far, there is no information about any police action or how the local authorities reacted to the video.
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