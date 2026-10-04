This Village In Iran Was Built So Uniquely, People Walk On Rooftops

Imagine living in a village where the roof of one house becomes the street for another. This is Masouleh, a mountain village in northern Iran known for its unique architecture, misty landscapes and traditional way of life.

Digital creator Haniya Ibrahim has shared a video of the village on Instagram, showing how its houses are arranged along the mountainside, with rooftops serving as pathways for the houses above.

“If I say that there are no roads here, only the roofs of people's houses are roads, will you believe me?” the creator said while introducing the village in the video.

She explained that cars do not run through the village in the usual way, with residents moving between houses using stairs and rooftops. The unusual layout makes the village stand out from conventional settlements, where streets and buildings are separated.

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According to Haniya, people began settling in the area centuries ago because of trade routes and the safety offered by its mountainous surroundings. The village has since retained its traditional architectural style, with houses built close together along the slopes.

The creator also highlighted the peaceful atmosphere of Masouleh, describing a setting filled with birdsong, mountain breezes and natural scenery rather than traffic noise. One of the most memorable moments of her visit, she said, was being surrounded by clouds as mist covered the mountain village.

Beyond its architecture and views, Masouleh also offers a glimpse into local culture. She pointed out that women in the village's markets make and sell handicrafts by hand, giving visitors an opportunity to explore traditional crafts.

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For food lovers, she recommended trying Iranian tea, local sweets, lavashak - a traditional fruit leather snack - and dishes associated with the Gilan region. In the caption, the creator described Masouleh as one of Iran's hidden gems, highlighting its rooftops, fresh air, handicrafts and misty mountain views.