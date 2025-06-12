This Travel Vlogger's "Global Selfies" With His Dogs Are Making Waves On Internet

Travelling with friends and family is indeed fun. But going on a trip with pets? Well, that's a whole new experience. If that sounds like you, then this video will definitely make your day. Travel vlogger Kevin Bubolz and his wife Katie have been melting hearts online by sharing updates about their wonderful sojourns with their adorable golden retrievers — Ellie and Emma. Now, Kevin has dropped another video on Instagram featuring the “ top 7 global selfies” he took with his camera-friendly furry companions.

The first click was straight out of Paris, more precisely, the Eiffel Tower. As Kevin cued Ellie to hop on his shoulders for a selfie, guess what the canine did? Pranced all the way to her owner and jumped on him playfully. “And smile,” said Kevin, and Ellie followed the instruction.

The next selfie was from Poland. Emma appeared in the third snap from Canada. Both the dogs ran towards Kevin, hopped on his shoulders and “smiled”, wagging their tails in joy. After that, Ellie participated in a “castle selfie” from Belgium, and Emma joined a group photo in Germany. We also loved Ellie's US selfie.

The last one was from Kevin's visit to Italy. The pet parent and his two lovely dogs seemed to be having a great time against the backdrop of lush gardens, a shimmering lake and the pristine hills. When Kevin repeated the same instruction to his pets, Emma was quick to do as told. But Ellie, presumably wanting a swim, ran towards the lake. “She left us,” exclaimed Kevin, unable to control his laughter.

The side note read, “Ever since Ellie was a puppy, she's loved the camera. So a few years ago, we started taking selfies and working on smiles.”

The internet showered love on the post.

“Love them all - last one: selfie? Swim?” pointed out a user.

“Best smiles in the world,” gushed another.

“These are the best! I had a smile on my face the entire time!” admitted a dog lover.

“My faves are when Ellie hugs your neck,” revealed one of them.

“The absolute sweetest and smartest girlies,” read a cute remark.

“This made my day,” wrote a user.

So far, the video has crossed 2.8 million views.