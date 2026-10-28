This Greater Noida Village Has A Temple Where Ravana Is Worshipped. Here's Why

Ravana is usually cast as the villain of the Ramayana. Every year, on Dussehra, his effigy goes up in flames. But in one village near Delhi, people remember him very differently.

In Bisrakh Jalalpur, in Greater Noida, Ravana is worshipped through prayers and rituals. Local belief holds that he was born here. To the villagers, he is not just the ten-headed king defeated by Lord Rama, but also a learned Brahmin, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva and a learned figure connected to their own land.

Was Ravana Born In Bisrakh, Greater Noida?

According to local tradition, Ravana was born in Bisrakh and his father, sage Vishrava, lived and meditated here. The village's name - Bisrakh - is also believed to be linked to Vishrava.

For the people of Bisrakh, Ravana's knowledge and devotion to Shiva are as important as his role in the Ramayana. His identity as a Brahmin and scholar is especially significant to the village's religious traditions.

Dussehra is observed differently here. Instead of burning Ravana's effigy, villagers hold prayers, havans and other religious ceremonies. India Currents mentions the ceremonial worship of weapons such as spears and swords.

There is no independently verified evidence of Ravana's lineage in the village today. The tradition survives through local faith and has become an important part of Bisrakh's identity.

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Inside Bisrakh's Ravana Temple

The temple at the centre of this tradition is associated with Ravana and his father, Vishrava.

Does it have a Ravana idol? Interestingly, the temple's inner sanctum is centred on a Shiva lingam, not a permanently displayed idol of Ravana. This reflects the belief that Ravana was a devoted worshipper of Shiva, or a "param bhakt".

Rituals at the temple include morning and evening aarti and abhishek. During the annual Dussehra observances, an idol of Ravana is brought out for worship, and devotees gather for prayers and havans.

The temple complex also depicts different parts of Ravana's life. Its carvings and representations show him as a scholar, king and warrior, offering a perspective that goes beyond the familiar image of the 'villain' defeated by Rama.

Ravana's idol remains covered and is only revealed for worship on Dussehra.



Travel Guide: How To Visit Bisrakh

Where Is Bisrakh?

Bisrakh Jalalpur is a village in Greater Noida, in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district. It is part of the Greater Noida West area and can be reached from Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

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How To Reach Bisrakh

By road: You can drive or take a taxi from Delhi, Noida or Greater Noida. The journey time will depend on your starting point and traffic. Greater Noida West and Kisan Chowk are useful landmarks when planning your route.

By metro: Take the Delhi Metro to a station that works for your onward journey. Since there is no metro station at the temple, you will need to take a taxi or auto-rickshaw for the remaining distance. Check the latest metro routes and local transport options before travelling.

Bisrakh is a living village, and its small temple is a place of worship rather than a conventional tourist attraction. Visitors should be respectful of the local customs.

For anyone curious about mythology, this quaint temple in Greater Noida offers a chance to see how local faith has preserved a different memory of the legendary Ravana.