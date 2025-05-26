This European City Is Urging Tourists To Stop Stealing Cobblestones

As summer tourism picks up speed, a historic city in Europe is dealing with an unusual problem. The visitors are taking parts of the city home in the form of cobblestones. Bruges, a charming city in Belgium known for its medieval beauty and UNESCO World Heritage status, has made a public appeal to tourists to refrain from taking cobblestones from its centuries-old streets.

Also Read: "A Luxury Hotel On Wheels": Indian Vlogger Captures South Korea's Futuristic Smart Bus

According to local politician Franky Demon, an estimated 50 to 70 cobblestones disappear each month, with the number increasing during the busiest times of the year. The theft adds to the financial strain on the city as repairing the damage would cost about €200 per square meter. It also puts both locals and visitors at risk of injury. Loose or missing stones present significant tripping hazards, necessitating expensive and frequent upkeep.

“While some may see this as harmless or quirky, the consequences are serious. The removal of cobblestones poses a clear safety risk to both residents and visitors. Missing or loosened stones create tripping hazards, and city workers must frequently be dispatched to carry out repairs," Mr Demon told CNN.

One "perpetrator" even made the effort to plant a flower in place of a missing stone. Mr Demon described the act as "fanciful, but it highlights a lack of respect for our shared heritage." He added, “Walking through Bruges means stepping through centuries of history. These cobblestones are not just pieces of stone — they are part of our city's soul. We urge visitors to enjoy Bruges, but to leave its beauty intact for others.”

Also Read: Picture From Space Captures Multicoloured Lake Alakol In Kazakhstan

About Bruges In Belgium

Bruges is a beautiful city in Belgium that feels like a storybook come to life. It's known for its peaceful canals, old brick buildings, and narrow streets that are perfect for walking around. Many people call it the "Venice of the North" because of all the water and bridges.

Bruges is super popular with tourists because it has a calm, romantic vibe and lots of cool things to see. You can take a boat ride on the canals, visit ancient churches, climb the famous Belfry Tower or just enjoy some delicious Belgian chocolate and waffles in the town square.

Also Read: Video Of Bus Journey In Himachal Goes Viral, Internet Says "Riding On Edge Of Your Lives"