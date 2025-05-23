"A Luxury Hotel On Wheels": Indian Vlogger Captures South Korea's Futuristic Smart Bus

There is no denying that countries like South Korea and Japan are already living in the future, if you look at the incredible technological developments in their daily life. From ultra-fast internet and advanced robotics to cutting-edge transportation and smart cities, they consistently set global benchmarks in technology. Their seamless integration of innovation into everyday life makes the rest of the world feel like it's still catching up.

A perfect example of this was shared by travel and food vlogger Aakanksha Monga on Instagram. In the clip, she talked about booking a bus from a small town to Seoul, with the ticket costing around Rs 2,000. Initially, she felt the price was a bit steep – but that quickly changed once she stepped inside.

“As you enter, you have to first scan your QR,” she said while showing the stunning interiors. Describing the ride as “a luxury hotel on wheels,” Aakanksha added, “We have all heard of business class flights, but this is like a business class bus.”

The travel vlogger was especially impressed by the amenities: a wireless phone charger, a personal TV screen that connects to your phone, reclining seats that let you lie down comfortably, soft lighting on the sides and even a curtain for added privacy.

“South Korea didn't just make a bus,” she concluded. “They made a moving luxury pod.”

The side note read, “Manifesting buses like these. South Korea is really living in 2050 and this bus ride proved it. I recently took one of their express buses and I'm still not over how fancy it was! You can take one from Busan to Seoul!”

Here is how the internet reacted to this clip:

A traveller wrote, “I just spend 18 days in South Korea and 22 days in Japan, and I must say people are unaware of how practical and innovative South Korea is.”

An Instagrammer commented, “Thanks for sharing. I would definitely be happy to get on this bus.”

“I had been to South Korea last year and it was amazing!!!” read a comment.

A person said, “I think South Korea is value of money and privacy on high.”

“I feel like I am in a dream,” commented a viewer.