This 15th Century Temple In Rajasthan Was Made Using 40,000 Kilos Of Ghee

Rajasthan is a dream destination for any traveller. From awe-inspiring forts to sandy landscapes that seem to be forgotten in time, the state has a lot to offer. Rajasthan also has unique temples such as the Karni Mata Temple in Bikaner. But another temple often gets left out of itineraries despite being one of a kind.

The Bhandasar Jain Temple in Bikaner has a strange legend associated with it. Locals say that no water was used in the construction of the 550-year-old temple. What the temple used instead was ghee (clarified butter).

Rajasthan's Unique Temple

During the construction of the Bhandasar Jain Temple, the workers may have used up to 40,000 kilos of ghee instead of water for making the mortar.

Local belief states that on the hottest days of summer, some traces of ghee seep through parts of the structure.

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The story of the temple starts in the 15th century. A wealthy Jain merchant named Bhanda Shah, also known as Bhandasa Oswal, started the construction of the temple.

The process is said to have started around 1468 CE, when Bikaner was trying to establish a foothold as a trading centre in the Thar Desert.

Water scarcity was a part of life. This shortage inspired the solution of using huge quantities of ghee in the mortar, as per local tradition.

Another legend claims that Bhanda Shah donated a huge quantity of ghee for the temple's construction after he was mocked by an architect for saving a tiny drop of spilt ghee, calling him miserly.

The temple is dedicated to the fifth Tirthankara of Jainism, Lord Sumatinath.

Art Inside The Temple

The Bhandasar Jain Temple used red sandstone and yellow stone instead of marble for its construction.

The temple can be compared to an illustrated manuscript. God detailing and mirror work is featured inside the complex. Pillars carry floral patterns. Ceilings with geometric designs add complexity to the architecture.

The walls are lined with frescos depicting Jain religious themes and stories related to the 24 Tirthankaras.

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Bikaner's Utsa artists had an influence on the decorative techniques.

The three-storey structure has its own reputation among Rajasthan's old monuments.

At present, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protects the temple as a heritage structure.