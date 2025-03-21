7 Most Romantic International Destinations To Visit This Summer

If you and your partner are craving a cool romantic getaway filled with stunning views, charming streets, and candlelit dinners under the stars, summer 2025 is the perfect excuse to escape. Whether it's sipping wine on Italy's Amalfi Coast, unwinding in a private Balinese villa, or wandering through Kyoto's lantern-lit alleyways, these gorgeous romantic destinations promise unforgettable moments. From beachside bliss to fairytale towns, love is in the air — and so is the promise of an incredible holiday. So, if you're looking for the ultimate couple's retreat, now's the time to start planning your dream summer escape.

These 7 Romantic Getaways Are Perfect For Summer 2025:

1. Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto might be best known for its cherry blossoms, but summer brings a different kind of magic. Think bamboo forests, peaceful shrines, and traditional tea houses perfect for a quiet moment together. Stroll through the historic Gion district, where old-world charm meets delicate paper lanterns, or take a scenic boat ride down the Hozugawa River. For an unforgettable date night, book a kaiseki dinner — a multi-course feast served with precision and artistry that feels as romantic as it is delicious.

Kyoto, Japan. Photo: iStock

2. Lucerne, Switzerland

If summer heat isn't your thing, Lucerne offers a cool, refreshing escape surrounded by snow-capped mountains and a shimmering lake. Take a scenic boat ride across Lake Lucerne or hop on a cogwheel train to the top of Mount Pilatus for jaw-dropping views. The town's charming bridges and old-world architecture make it the perfect setting for a romantic holiday — bonus points if you stay in a lakeside hotel with a balcony view.

3. Positano, Italy

Few places scream romance quite like the Amalfi Coast, and Positano is its undeniable crown jewel. Picture colourful cliffside homes, winding streets lined with lemon trees, and ocean views that stretch for days. Spend your afternoons lazing on the pebbled beaches, sipping limoncello, and taking spontaneous dips in the Mediterranean. For the ultimate date, rent a vintage Vespa, and cruise along the coast before indulging in a seafood pasta dinner at a waterfront trattoria.

Positano, Italy. Photo: iStock

4. Bali, Indonesia

If you and your partner love a mix of adventure and relaxation, Bali is the perfect blend. Ubud's lush jungle resorts offer private pool villas where you can wake up to misty mountain views. Meanwhile, Uluwatu's dramatic cliffs and world-famous beaches are perfect for sunset cocktails. For a truly magical experience, book a floating breakfast in your villa's infinity pool and then spend the afternoon chasing waterfalls.

5. Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik is straight out of a fairytale with its ancient city walls, cobblestone streets, and shimmering blue waters. Take a slow walk along the medieval walls at sunset or hop on a boat to Lokrum Island for a secluded beach day. If you're both fans of Game of Thrones, you can even visit the real-life filming locations of King's Landing — just don't let any battles break out over who gets the best view.

Tulum, Mexico. Photo: iStock

6. Tulum, Mexico

Tulum has mastered the art of romance with its barefoot luxury and dreamy beachfront resorts. Spend your days lounging in hammocks, sipping fresh coconut water, and snorkelling in crystal-clear cenotes. As the sun sets, head to a beachfront bar for live music and mezcal cocktails before dining under twinkling fairy lights at a jungle-side restaurant. It's all effortless, all beautiful, and all deeply romantic.

7. Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town is effortlessly cool, combining ocean views, stunning vineyards, and rugged mountains. For couples who love a bit of adventure, take a cable car ride up Table Mountain for panoramic views, or go wine tasting in Stellenbosch. If you prefer something more laid-back, Boulders Beach offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to picnic alongside adorable African penguins.