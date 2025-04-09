Roger Federer Enjoys Springtime Vibes In Monaco With Wife. 5 Must-Do Activities There

Do not disturb Roger Federer. The Tennis icon is currently soaking in the spring vibes in Monaco. Who is accompanying him, you ask? Well, the usual suspect – his wife, Mirka. The couple arrived in the stunning coastal destination to attend the Monte Carlo Masters. In the pictures shared on Instagram, the duo can be seen posing together, exploring the charming streets and admiring the scenic landscapes. Roger Federer kept his caption simple by writing, “Springtime in Monaco.”

Monaco is packed with charm. If you ever find yourself in this luxury-filled playground, here are 5 cool things you definitely should not miss.

Here Are 5 Must-Do Things In Monaco:

1. Explore Monte Carlo Casino

Even if you are not into gambling, the Monte Carlo Casino is a must-visit. You can just walk around, take pics and soak in the high-roller energy.

2. Walk Around The Old Town (Monaco-Ville)

This area is full of cute streets, colourful houses and lovely cafes. You will find the Prince's Palace here too. Try catching the changing of the guard – it is fun!

3. Visit The Oceanographic Museum

Perched on a cliff, this museum is both beautiful and interesting. Inside, there is a cool aquarium and loads of marine stuff to check out. Great spot if you love sea creatures.

4. Chill At Larvotto Beach

Need a break? Head to Larvotto Beach for some sun and sea. It is clean, safe and perfect for a relaxing afternoon. You can rent a sunbed or just chill on the sand.

5. Enjoy a Scenic Drive on the Grand Prix Route

If you are a Formula 1 fan, drive or walk the Monaco Grand Prix track. It is cool to see the same streets where the world's fastest cars race.