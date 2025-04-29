Watch: Indian Travel Vlogger Found Unique Pencil Shop In Baghdad With 1 Million Designs

The passion for collecting books, art pieces, antiques, coins, currency of other countries, stamps and many more has been cherished by many for ages. But people who have a fondness for obscure things, such as pencils, are indeed rare. Agree? Interestingly, in the heart of Baghdad, lies a hidden gem - a pencil shop that boasts an astonishing collection. Indian travel vlogger Ankita Kumari, on her recent expedition to Iraq, revealed in a video that she went on a quest for the pencil paradise in Tehran. Later, she discovered that the unique shop is in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. Sharing her astonishment in a video on Instagram, the video content creator revealed that the shop is owned by a passionate pencil curator, Ali Al Mandlawi.

Further, Ankita, who documented her discovery on her social media handle, revealed that the shop has a rich history dating back over 40 years. She wrote in the caption, “Ali Al-Mandlawi has been running this pencil shop in Baghdad for 40 years now and he's a magician!!”

Afterwards, as the content creator stepped inside the pencil shop in Baghdad, her happiness upon witnessing the incredible collection was clearly evident. The stacked-up pencils even formed an intricate design on the shop's walls.

In the clip, the vlogger was heard saying, “It was my absolute dream to come to this shop and meet this man, and we just happened to be walking around on the streets of Baghdad, and we found him. This is the pencil shop in Baghdad,” revealing her immense joy and excitement. She then asks Ali, “Can you tell us how many pencils are there?” and he instantly answers, “One million.”

After exploring the shop, Ankita even looked astonished by the number of pencils making the wall, every sort Pinteresty. Following this, Ali gifted a 60-year-old original pencil to Ankita.

The video has already amassed a massive 1.9 million views, with numerous social media users praising the shop owner for his passion for collecting the pencils. One person commented, “He's probably the Ruskin Bond of Baghdad.” Another wrote, “A guy with extraordinary memory.” Someone said, “Wow!! This is so fascinating,” while a user mentioned, “A dream store.”