Palolem Beach In Goa Crowned Asia's Best Beach For 2026, 6th Best In The World

Goa's Palolem Beach has achieved a new distinction. Long known for its clear water and palm-fringed shores, it has now been declared the best in Asia by Beach.com's Global Beach Index 2026. Palolem was ranked sixth in the global list and was the only Asian beach to make it to the top 25. To develop its ranking, Beach.com reported that it considered expert nominations, analysed thousands of reviews and used NASA water colour and clarity data.



What Makes Goa's Palolem Beach Special?



Nestled in a crescent-shaped bay and framed by headlands on either side, Palolem Beach offers calm waters that are ideal for swimming. Its laid-back charm, picturesque islets to the north and nearby backwaters have made it a favourite among travellers and a must-visit destination in Goa.



The beach is also famous for its Silent Noise disco on Saturday nights, where visitors can dance to different genres of music on their own set of earphones.



Located in South Goa, Palolem is close to several other beaches such as Agonda and Patnem. The Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary is also nearby, making the beach a hub for exploring more of South Goa.



Activities To Do



A walk along the beach at sunset is one of the best ways to experience Palolem's charm. Visitors can also kayak through the nearby backwaters or paddle across to Monkey Island, located just off the northern end of the beach.

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If their focus is on wellness and health, travellers can go to one of the yoga schools close to the beach.

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Several operators also offer dolphin watching trips early in the morning.

Photo Credit: Pexels

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How To Reach Palolem Beach

The nearest airport is Goa's Dabolim Airport, about 60-65 km away. Most visitors travel by taxi from Dabolim.

Canacona Railway Station is just a few kilometres away from the beach. One can easily catch an auto from the station.

Buses ply regularly between Margao and Canacona village. Many visitors rent a scooter to visit Palolem and its surrounding beaches.

Best Time To Visit



While Palolem enjoys pleasant weather for most of the year, the best time to visit is from November to March, when conditions are ideal for beach activities and sightseeing. As the destination is especially popular during Christmas and New Year, travellers are advised to book their accommodation and transport well in advance.



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