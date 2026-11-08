Video: Whale Washes Ashore In Goa's Mandrem Beach, Released Into Sea

A whale that washed ashore at a beach in Goa was rescued on Sunday, with volunteers releasing it into deep-sea waters.

The marine mammal was discovered on the Mandrem Beach in Goa this afternoon. Upon spotting it, volunteers from the water rescue services provider Drishti Lifesaver Group immediately began efforts to save it.

Images and videos of the rescue show the group of volunteers wrapping the relatively small whale in pieces of large cloth sheets and dragging it closer to the sea. They also splashed water on it to keep it safe.

They secured the whale, transported it to deeper waters, and released it, successfully saving its life.

A video obtained by NDTV shows the rescuers on a boat submerging the whale in the sea. It is eventually released, after which it swims away.

These Drishti staff members have received training in handling marine mammals.

The incident comes months after a 26-foot baby humpback whale that washed ashore on Mumbai's rocky Bandra coastline died despite rescue attempts.

Initial signs suggested the animal was still alive, prompting authorities to launch an urgent rescue operation. However, the marine mammal could not be saved.