One Has White Tigers, Other Is Gateway To Kumaon: India's New Cleanest Cities

If your travel list mostly features India's popular hill stations, heritage cities and wildlife destinations, here are two more places to consider. Rewa in Madhya Pradesh has been ranked India's cleanest riverfront town, while Rudrapur in Uttarakhand has been named the cleanest Himalayan city in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.

Rewa is known for its waterfalls, white tigers and royal history. Rudrapur has lakes, temples and several attractions within driving distance, including Nainital and Jim Corbett National Park.

Rewa, Madhya Pradesh Is Home To Waterfalls And White Tigers

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rewa has secured the first position in the cleanest riverfront town category, ahead of Bilaspur and Varanasi. Located in northeastern Madhya Pradesh, the city stands on the banks of the Tons River, a tributary of the Ganges.

There is plenty to see beyond its riverfront.

Rewa is also called the City of Waterfalls and the Land of White Tigers. It was once the capital of a princely state established by the Baghel Rajputs around 1400 AD. The waterfalls here are among the main reasons to visit the region. Bahuti Falls, at nearly 198 metres, is the highest waterfall in Madhya Pradesh. Chachai, Keoti and Purwa are other well-known falls in the area.

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Rewa's connection with white tigers goes back to 1951, when the first known white tiger, Mohan, was discovered in the region. The Mukundpur White Tiger Safari and Zoo is where visitors can explore this part of Rewa's wildlife heritage.

The city's royal past is visible in its architecture. Rewa Fort, located on the banks of the Tons River, is an important landmark associated with the Baghel dynasty. Located beside Govindgarh Lake, Govindgarh Palace is another reminder of the region's royal history.

The city is also known for traditional wooden handicrafts made from betel nut, locally called supari. But if waterfalls are the main reason for your trip, plan around the monsoon season.

India's Cleanest Himalayan City

Rudrapur has been named the cleanest Himalayan city in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26. But it's not a just a clean city. For travellers, it's hidden gem will many places to explore within the city. In fact, it's also close to some destinations in Kumaon, perfect if you're looking for a longer trip.

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Around 2 km from the city centre, Atariya Devi Temple is one of Rudrapur's important religious sites. If you're looking for somewhere to spend a relaxed afternoon, there are a couple of artificial lakes for pretty views and picnics.

Jim Corbett National Park is also quite close to the city, offering a easy stopover for a wildlife safari.