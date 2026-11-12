Vande Bharat vs International Flight Food: Traveller's Post Draws Attention

A traveller has caught the internet's attention after sharing a comparison between the food served aboard the Vande Bharat Express and meals offered on flights. Highlighting the quality, variety and overall presentation of the food, the traveller expressed appreciation for Indian Railways.

On X, the traveller shared a photo of Vande Bharat breakfast meal, which included bread, butter, jam, ketchup, vegetable upma, poha, cupcake, corn flakes, and juice. Comparing Vande Bharat's food standards to flight meals, the traveller added a photo of a meal served on a flight. The meal included rice, dal, paneer sabzi, salad, butter, and fruits.

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Sharing both photos, the traveller wrote, “Food in Vande Bharat and food on an international flight. Both are good and appropriate for the situation. Indian Railways has indeed come a long way.”

Take a look at the post:

The comparison has sparked conversations online, with many weighing in on the growing standards of train travel in India.

“Good to see Indian Railways getting better at the little things too,” one user wrote.

"Yeah, for real. Food in Vande Bharat is good,” another commented.

“It's nice to see the kind of improvement that makes travelling more comfortable for passengers,” someone else shared.

“Both food looks nice,” an individual added.

While most users praised the quality of Vande Bharat foods, some also highlighted that the meals provided in trains are packed with carbohydrates and unhealthy.

“The food served in trains is almost all carbs! "Should be more nutritious, ideally,” one of them wrote.

“Still train food is not healthy,” someone added.

What do you think about the Vande Bharat food? Let us know.

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