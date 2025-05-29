Here’s How Paris Transformed Its Water System With A Single Policy Change

Paris is a popular tourist destination among travellers across the world for its charming streets, historic landmarks and artistic treasures. While a trip to the French capital can make a dent in your pocket, you can take comfort in knowing that you don't have to spend any extra money on buying packaged drinking water in the city. Here, the tap water is perfectly fit for drinking. It is safe, fresh and of remarkably good quality. However, it was not always like this. In a video shared on Instagram, climate and science expert James Stewart shared how Paris improved its water quality with a single policy shift.

He explained that this all started in 2009, when Paris nationalised its public water services, creating Eau de Paris. Water went from being a profitable commodity to just something Parisians deserved, needed a common good. "Immediately, prices dropped, and the quality of that water significantly improved. It went from being a polluter pays system, which is pretty much every other system that I can think of, to a prevention at source system," said James. The move brought a remarkable change in the city's water quality, making it one of the best quality tap water in the world.

For travellers seeking an unforgettable adventure in Paris, here are the top tourist attractions that you must visit to make the most of your trip:

1 .Eiffel Tower

A trip to Paris wouldn't be complete without taking in the breathtaking views of the Eiffel Tower. From its viewing decks, this 330-meter-tall structure offers breathtaking panoramic views of the city. Its stunning light show at night lights up the Parisian skyline every evening.

2. Louvre Museum

Considered the greatest art museum in the world and a historic landmark, the Louvre is home to hundreds of pieces of art, including the famous Mona Lisa. An architectural wonder in itself, its glass pyramid entryway welcomes millions of tourists every year.

3. Notre-Dame Cathedral

Recently reopened, this Gothic masterpiece is stunning with its renovated facade, elaborate sculptures and vivid stained glass windows. For sweeping views of the city, ascend the towers and keep your camera handy.

4. Champs-Elysees and Arc de Triomphe

Wander down the Champs-Elysees, a glitzy boulevard that leads to the magnificent Arc de Triomphe. In addition to giving a breathtaking view of the city from its summit, this famous monument honours those who fought for France, particularly during the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars.

5. Basilica of Sacre Coeur de Montmartre

This quaint hilltop neighbourhood has hippie vibes, vintage eateries, and cobblestone streets. Both locals and visitors love the Sacre Coeur Basilica as it offers stunning vistas of Paris when it's at its best.