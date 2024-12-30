"No Way To Treat Passengers," Former Infosys CFO Slams IndiGo For No AC In Bengaluru Flight

Mohandas Pai, Economist and former Infosys CFO, has complained against IndiGo Airline for poor management and treatment of passengers. Taking to his official X handle, Mr Pai shared that he was made to sit in an aircraft headed from Bengaluru to Coimbatore without any air conditioning. He shared how the AC was turned on only after a protest from the passengers and suggested IndiGo change its protocol.

In his post, Mr Pai wrote, "IndiGo treats its passengers badly. Sitting in 6E 7407 without AC on hot tarmac in Bengaluru. No way to treat passengers. Only after a protest, the staff started using a tarmac generator for AC. Pl change your protocol. @IndiGo6E @RamMNK @AAI_Official."

Indigo treats its passengers badly. Sitting in 6E 7407 without AC on hot tarmac in Bengaluru. No way to treat passengers. Only after protest staff using tarmac generator for AC. Pl change your protocol @IndiGo6E @RamMNK @AAI_Official — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) December 29, 2024

IndiGo responded to the complaint, assuring Pai that customer comfort is a priority. The airline wrote, "Sir, thank you for taking the time to meet our airport team. At IndiGo, customer comfort is of utmost importance to us. We assure you that your feedback is noted and we will share it with the concerned team for necessary review. We appreciate your patience and understanding. Team IndiGo."

We assure you that your feedback is noted and we will share it with the concerned team for necessary review. We appreciate your patience and understanding. ~Team IndiGo 2/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 29, 2024

The post sparked reactions from X users, with some sharing their own experiences.

One user noted, "They are very reluctant to switch on APU (auxiliary power unit) because of cost implications without any consideration to inconvenience to passengers. Elderly and babies can be seriously affected."

Another left a sarcastic remark, "I love the airlines. Their erratic AC improves my tolerance to temperature fluctuations. I hope they soon charge a little fee for that."

An X user shared, "IndiGo must provide accommodation, food and water if the flight is delayed for long hours according to DGCA rules."