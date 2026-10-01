Name Mismatch On Flight Ticket? Know Boarding, Refund Rules Before You Fly

An airline and a travel company were recently directed to pay compensation to a passenger denied boarding on a return flight from Newark to Delhi because of an alleged discrepancy in his name. The family was forced to purchase another ticket at the airline counter for Rs 71,241. After the incident, the complainant sought a refund of the additional ticket cost. The passenger's daughter claimed that while the airline and travel company agreed to refund the amount, she did not receive the money despite repeated follow-ups. A Bengaluru consumer commission directed the airline and travel company to jointly pay the passenger Rs 78,920, according to multiple reports. The case has highlighted the rules around name mismatches on flight tickets.



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What Are Rules Regarding Name Mismatch?



Airline rules state that passengers must ensure the name on their booking matches the name on their identification. If there is a mismatch, the traveller will not be allowed to board the flight or enter the airport.



For domestic passengers, the name on the booking must match the name on the traveller's Aadhaar card or another acceptable ID.



For international passengers, the full name (complete first name, middle name if applicable, and last name) on their passport should match the name on the booking.



Changes, such as title adjustments, swapped first/last names, or typos of up to three characters, can usually be corrected free of charge by contacting the airline or booking agent immediately.

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Adding a middle name or changing the maiden name to the married name may incur extra charges.



Many airlines offer name modification without charges if you report the correction within 24 hours of booking.



Name correction requests are not allowed within 24 hours of departure. Only one correction is permitted per passenger.



On refunds, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revised the norms for airlines in February this year. Passengers can cancel or change air tickets without paying any additional charge within 48 hours of booking, subject to certain conditions.



Airlines should complete the refund process within 14 working days.