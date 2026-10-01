This Japanese Island Has More Than 200 Cats And Fewer Humans

Cats are adored for more than one reason. They are playful, affectionate, have distinct personalities, and sharp senses. While this is about the cats we love to share our space with at home, some people even carry their furry companions along wherever they go. But what if you could visit a place where cats were everywhere you looked? Well, Japan actually has an island where cats outnumber humans. Yes, you can thank us later! Content creator Ishita Negi seemed over the moon as she talked about Ainoshima Island, also known as Cat Island, in her latest video on Instagram.

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This place gives cat lovers just another happy reason to travel. Ishita not only gave the viewers glimpses of the place and spoke about it, but also told everyone, especially cat lovers, to add Japan to their travel bucket list.

“I visited cat island in Japan where cats outnumber people, and it was probably the highlight of my entire Japan trip. Basically, this island is just filled with cats,” Ishita said.

She further mentioned that there are more than 200 of them. “The legend says they were brought to the island to deal with the rodent issue.”

Her narration conveyed that these cats absolutely love humans. So, if you visit the place, the cats will come to greet you, follow you around, and you might even get one on your lap.

Ishita stated, “The cats also seem to be well-fed. A lot of times, they actually denied treats and only wanted pets.”

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A dream destination for cat lovers, the content creator insisted that viewers visit the place whenever they plan a trip to Japan.

A lot of people hopped on to the comment section to display their reactions.

Someone said, “My bucketlist place” “So much pawsitivity. guide please,” another comment read. A user expressed, “only this place can heal me now.” Another cat lover wrote, “That's the only reason I want to go Japan.”

Excited about it, someone asked, “Can I get a citizenship?” “There is one in Taiwan as well check Houtang near Taipei!” a user wrote. A user said, “Please somebody take me there,” with crying emojis.

With cats freely roaming around and happily greeting visitors, this Japanese island certainly sounds like a perfect escape for anyone who has a soft corner for these furry companions.