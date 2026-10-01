10 Best Places In India To Visit This Autumn For A Picture-Perfect Getaway

As the monsoon clouds give way to crisp mornings and pleasant sunshine, autumn appears to be one of the best times to explore India. From misty mountains and vibrant valleys to heritage cities and sun-kissed beaches, the season brings a refreshing charm to destinations across the country.

Whether you are looking for scenic escapes, cultural experiences or a peaceful break from the everyday rush, these 10 places in India are perfect for an unforgettable autumn getaway:

Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

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Srinagar turns into a golden and crimson paradise during autumn, which lasts from late September through November. During this time, days are typically pleasant and sunny, with trees starting to show early golden hues and later turning into amber and fiery red.

Shillong, Meghalaya

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Shillong in autumn is a crisp, vibrant wonderland with clear blue skies and lush post-monsoon greenery. During this time of the year, temperatures typically range from 12°C to 22°C, offering the perfect weather to visit the place.

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Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

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Autumn in Rishikesh is arguably the most magical time of year to visit. The heavy monsoon rains leave behind clear and open skies. Fresh mountain breezes and hillsides painted in deep emerald greens make the place even more magical. The daytime temperature ranges from 17°C to 33°C, giving way to crisp, chilly evenings that hint at the approach of winter.

Kinnaur Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Autumn transforms the Kinnaur Valley into a surreal, multi-coloured paradise. As the monsoon rain completely disappears, blue skies unveil giant peaks of the Kinner Kailash range that stand sharply etched against the horizon.

Wayanad, Kerala

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Wayanad goes through a breathtaking transition during autumn. The heavy downpours give way to delicate blue skies and rolling carpets of fog. The air carries the distinct, rich fragrance of ripening coffee beans, wet earth and fresh spices like cardamom and pepper from the surrounding plantations.

Coorg, Karnataka

As the heavy southwest monsoon recedes, it leaves behind a landscape saturated with fresh life, making autumn one of the best times to experience the "Scotland of India". Unlike the dry winter or dusty summer, autumn keeps Coorg's water bodies alive. Famous cascades like Abbey Falls and Iruppu Falls plunge dramatically with high water volume.

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

During this time of the year, the vast waters of the monsoon slowly recede to unveil the world's most spectacular salt desert. Because of the shallow surface water early in the season, autumn offers some of the most surreal, infinite sky reflections during this time.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

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Autumn is the pinnacle of Varanasi's cultural and festive calendar. The season kicks off with the dramatic ten-day celebrations of Navratri and Dussehra. Then comes Varanasi's most spectacular event, Dev Deepawali in November, when every single one of the city's 84 ghats is illuminated by millions of earthen diyas.

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Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Autumn in Ziro Valley is nothing short of a living canvas. Hidden away in the Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, this high-altitude valley sheds its heavy monsoon rains to welcome clear skies and a crisp mountain breeze.

Goa

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Often called the "shoulder season", Goa in autumn is a hidden gem. It offers the perfect sweet spot, combining lush post-monsoon greenery, lower prices and peaceful beaches free from the massive crowds of December.

From mountain escapes to cultural hotspots and beach retreats, these destinations offer plenty of reasons to plan an autumn getaway in India.