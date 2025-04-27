5 Breathtaking Hill Stations In Northeast India You'll Want To Visit ASAP

When it comes to planning dreamy holidays in India, the Northeast often plays under the radar. This incredibly beautiful part of the country, with its lush green landscapes, rolling hills, and cool, refreshing mountain air, is nothing short of magical. Scattered across these hills are charming hilly towns that look like they belong on a postcard. Whether you're chasing misty mornings, wandering through fragrant pine forests, or simply craving some much-needed peace and quiet, the hill stations in Northeast India offers it all — and more. Here are five breathtaking hill stations you'll definitely want to add to your travel list immediately.

Here Are 5 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Northeast India:

1. Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong. Photo: iStock

There's a reason everyone calls Shillong the 'Scotland of the East'. Rolling hills, waterfalls at every corner, and pine-covered landscapes make it almost feel like a different country altogether. At 1,496 metres above sea level, Shillong offers mild temperatures year-round, which makes it perfect for a summer break. Don't miss a stroll down Ward's Lake, a trip to Elephant Falls, and if you're lucky, catch a local music gig — Shillong is India's rock music capital, after all.

2. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang. Photo: iStock

If you want drama — think snow-capped peaks, ancient monasteries, and sweeping valleys — Tawang is where you should be headed. Sitting at a dizzying 3,048 metres, this hill town feels like it's perched on the edge of the sky. The Tawang Monastery, the largest in India and second-largest in the world, is the heart and soul of the town. Whether you're marvelling at the high-altitude lakes like Madhuri Lake or sipping butter tea with the monks, Tawang is an experience you won't forget anytime soon.

3. Aizawl, Mizoram

Aizawl. Photo: Unsplash

Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, is often overlooked — which honestly makes it even better. Built atop a series of steep ridges at about 1,132 metres, the city offers spectacular views of the surrounding hills and valleys. The slow pace here is addictive. Spend your mornings browsing the vibrant Bara Bazar for local handicrafts, and your afternoons soaking in panoramic views from Durtlang Hills. If you're after a slice of authentic Mizo culture, Aizawl serves it up with a smile.

4. Haflong, Assam

Haflong. Photo: Unsplash

When you think of Assam, lush tea gardens might be the first image that pops into your head. But nestled away is Haflong — the state's only hill station — offering a very different kind of beauty. Known for its blue hills, vibrant cultural mix, and slow-lane lifestyle, Haflong is an absolute delight. Nature lovers can visit Haflong Lake, one of the largest natural water bodies in Assam, or hike up to the enchanting Jatinga village, famous (and a little mysterious) for its migratory birds.

5. Gangtok, Sikkim

Gangtok manages that perfect sweet spot between lively city vibes and serene mountain charm. The capital of Sikkim, perched at 1,650 metres, offers everything from luxe hotels and cafes to hiking trails and Buddhist monasteries. The views of the Kanchenjunga — the world's third-highest mountain — on a clear day are absolutely unbeatable. Ride the cable car across the city, sample local delicacies like momos and thukpa, take a long drive to see the gorgeous Yumthang Valley carpeted with primrose blooms, and go your way back, pay a visit to the colourful Rumtek Monastery.