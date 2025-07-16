Video Of This Indian City's Clean, Traffic-Free Streets Wows The Internet

A video has amazed social media users with its depiction of a remarkably clean and peaceful city in India, inviting viewers to imagine a city free from traffic and pollution chaos. The footage, reportedly from Mizoram, shows a walkable city with clean air, leaving the internet amazed. The video praises Mizoram's urban planning that "puts people and the planet first." The video showcases stunning footage of Mizoram's pristine streets, virtually traffic-free, set against a breathtaking backdrop of natural scenery and a vibrant sunset, which is a rare sight in most Indian cities.

The video was originally shared by India Cultural Hub on Instagram, with a text insert that read, "Welcome to Mizoram: A walkable city with clean air, setting the standard for urban planning in India."

"In cities like Aizawl, clean air isn't a luxury; it's the norm. Streets are walkable, public transport is widely used, and traffic rules are followed. No unnecessary honking, no chaotic overtaking, no endless gridlocks. While most Indian metros struggle with smog and congestion, Mizoram quietly shows what thoughtful planning and community discipline can achieve," the caption of the video reads.

The video's popularity has sparked a flood of reactions online, with users praising Mizoram's civic sense and natural beauty.

One user wrote, "I think most of north east India has great civic sense and amazing people too."

Another commented, "Don't post, brother. These Delhi children will come there too and open farmhouses and franchise stores."

A third said, "Northeast is the best part of India."

A fourth added, "North East is India's Pride." A fifth stated, "On my trip horizon."

Nestled in the hills, Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram, offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. The city is also a cultural hub, showcasing the rich traditions and heritage of the Mizo people. Its serene atmosphere, minimal traffic, and low pollution levels make it a peaceful haven.