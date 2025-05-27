7 Most Stunning Boutique Stays In India To Book This Summer

As the summer sun beckons and long weekends whisper of escape, it's time to plan a getaway that isn't just another hotel stay - but an experience. Boutique stays offer just that: personalised hospitality, beautiful design, intimate locations, and unforgettable charm. From the mystical shores of Rishikesh to the leafy tea gardens of Palampur, from Himalayan retreats to tropical Portuguese manors - your dream summer getaway awaits. Here's a curated list of the most stunning boutique stays to book this summer, each promising a world away from the ordinary.
1. ONENESS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Where spirituality meets luxury
Tucked along the banks of the sacred Ganges and cradled by the Himalayan foothills, ONENESS Rishikesh is a transformative escape blending contemporary comforts with the healing spirit of Rishikesh. Designed to immerse you in nature and inner peace, the property offers stunning river-facing cottages and luxury villas.
What Makes it Special:
- Private cottages with serene river and mountain views
- In-house Ayurvedic spa therapies and yoga sessions
- Nature walks, gratitude circles, riverside meditation decks
- Pet-friendly stays, welcoming your furry family members
- Organic farm-to-table dining experiences
- Perfect For: Wellness seekers, nature lovers, families, and spiritual explorers.
2. Seclude Palampur Tea Estate, Himachal Pradesh
A colonial gem in the embrace of tea gardens
Imagine waking up to misty hills dotted with endless tea gardens - that's everyday life at Seclude Palampur Tea Estate. Located on a historic tea estate, this boutique stay is housed in a lovingly restored colonial bungalow, complete with old-world fireplaces, wood-panelled rooms, and sweeping verandahs.
What Makes it Special:
- Only a few exclusive rooms, ensuring privacy and seclusion
- Colonial architecture, fireplaces, antique furnishings
- Personal chef curated meals with farm-fresh ingredients
- Tea estate walks, birdwatching, and sunset picnics
- Perfect For: Writers, romantics, slow travellers, and nature lovers.
3. The Kumaon, Kasar Devi, Uttarakhand
A design-led Himalayan escape
Perched quietly above Almora, The Kumaon offers minimalist luxury set against a backdrop of snow-capped peaks. Designed by award-winning architects, the retreat's pavilions and cantilevered dining space seem to float above the valley, making it one of the most visually arresting boutique stays in India.
What Makes it Special:
- Modernist architecture blending into untouched landscapes
- Private suites with panoramic mountain views
- Farm-to-table Kumaoni cuisine
- Access to sacred sites like Kasar Devi Temple and hiking trails
- Perfect For: Architecture enthusiasts, hikers, and couples seeking solitude.
4. Amayah Villas, Assagao, Goa
Goa's best-kept secret for private luxury
Hidden in Assagao - Goa's most stylish and serene village - Amayah Villas offer an alternative to the traditional beach resort. Think private pools, sun-drenched courtyards, and breezy contemporary villas surrounded by palm groves.
What Makes it Special:
- Fully serviced private luxury villas
- Private swimming pools and tropical gardens
- Gourmet kitchens and curated concierge experiences
- Close proximity to beaches like Anjuna and Vagator, yet tucked away from the crowd
- Perfect For: Families, friend groups, couples who love design and privacy.
5. Rosetta by Ferns, Sakleshpur, Karnataka
Luxury in the lap of coffee country
Rosetta by Ferns isn't just a hotel; it's an expansive 100-acre retreat set amidst the rolling hills of Sakleshpur. Here, nature envelops you at every step - whether you're practising yoga in the pavilion, walking through aromatic coffee plantations, or simply lounging in your sophisticated villa.
What Makes it Special:
- Elegant villas surrounded by coffee plantations
- Award-winning Iyasya Spa with organic wellness therapies
- Outdoor trails, yoga pavilions, and scenic picnic spots
- Exceptional culinary offerings with farm-to-plate menus
- Perfect For: Luxury travellers, wellness seekers, and weekend getaways from Bangalore.
6. Mary Budden Estate, Binsar, Uttarakhand
A hidden world within a forest sanctuary
Deep inside the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, Mary Budden Estate is a restored 19th-century colonial home that now welcomes discerning travellers seeking both comfort and wilderness. Surrounded by ancient oak forests and dramatic Himalayan vistas, it feels like stepping into another time.
What Makes it Special:
- Limited, private accommodations for a deeply personal experience
- Gourmet meals inspired by local Kumaoni traditions
- Guided forest walks and wildlife safaris in Binsar Sanctuary
- Stone cottages with fireplaces and breathtaking decks
- Perfect For: Nature enthusiasts, writers, soul-searchers.
7. The Postcard Cuelim, Goa
Where Portuguese heritage meets tropical tranquillity
A 350-year-old restored manor, The Postcard Cuelim captures the essence of Goa's slow, old-world charm. With only eight beautifully appointed rooms, it offers a hyper-personalised stay minutes away from South Goa's quieter beaches.
What Makes it Special:
- Spacious suites with vintage Portuguese furniture
- Private patios and gardens
- Thoughtfully curated Goan cuisine
- Bicycle tours, cultural walks, and endless tranquillity
- Perfect For: History buffs, beach lovers, and those seeking Goa beyond the party scene.
This summer, make your escape count. These boutique stays don't just offer a bed to sleep in - they craft memories, soothe your senses, and help you reconnect with nature, culture, and yourself.
