7 Most Stunning Boutique Stays In India To Book This Summer

As the summer sun beckons and long weekends whisper of escape, it's time to plan a getaway that isn't just another hotel stay - but an experience. Boutique stays offer just that: personalised hospitality, beautiful design, intimate locations, and unforgettable charm. From the mystical shores of Rishikesh to the leafy tea gardens of Palampur, from Himalayan retreats to tropical Portuguese manors - your dream summer getaway awaits. Here's a curated list of the most stunning boutique stays to book this summer, each promising a world away from the ordinary.

1. ONENESS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Where spirituality meets luxury



Tucked along the banks of the sacred Ganges and cradled by the Himalayan foothills, ONENESS Rishikesh is a transformative escape blending contemporary comforts with the healing spirit of Rishikesh. Designed to immerse you in nature and inner peace, the property offers stunning river-facing cottages and luxury villas.

What Makes it Special:

Private cottages with serene river and mountain views

In-house Ayurvedic spa therapies and yoga sessions

Nature walks, gratitude circles, riverside meditation decks

Pet-friendly stays, welcoming your furry family members

Organic farm-to-table dining experiences

Perfect For: Wellness seekers, nature lovers, families, and spiritual explorers.

2. Seclude Palampur Tea Estate, Himachal Pradesh

A colonial gem in the embrace of tea gardens



Imagine waking up to misty hills dotted with endless tea gardens - that's everyday life at Seclude Palampur Tea Estate. Located on a historic tea estate, this boutique stay is housed in a lovingly restored colonial bungalow, complete with old-world fireplaces, wood-panelled rooms, and sweeping verandahs.

What Makes it Special:

Only a few exclusive rooms, ensuring privacy and seclusion

Colonial architecture, fireplaces, antique furnishings

Personal chef curated meals with farm-fresh ingredients

Tea estate walks, birdwatching, and sunset picnics

Perfect For: Writers, romantics, slow travellers, and nature lovers.

3. The Kumaon, Kasar Devi, Uttarakhand

A design-led Himalayan escape



Perched quietly above Almora, The Kumaon offers minimalist luxury set against a backdrop of snow-capped peaks. Designed by award-winning architects, the retreat's pavilions and cantilevered dining space seem to float above the valley, making it one of the most visually arresting boutique stays in India.

What Makes it Special:

Modernist architecture blending into untouched landscapes

Private suites with panoramic mountain views

Farm-to-table Kumaoni cuisine

Access to sacred sites like Kasar Devi Temple and hiking trails

Perfect For: Architecture enthusiasts, hikers, and couples seeking solitude.

4. Amayah Villas, Assagao, Goa

Goa's best-kept secret for private luxury



Hidden in Assagao - Goa's most stylish and serene village - Amayah Villas offer an alternative to the traditional beach resort. Think private pools, sun-drenched courtyards, and breezy contemporary villas surrounded by palm groves.

What Makes it Special:

Fully serviced private luxury villas

Private swimming pools and tropical gardens

Gourmet kitchens and curated concierge experiences

Close proximity to beaches like Anjuna and Vagator, yet tucked away from the crowd

Perfect For: Families, friend groups, couples who love design and privacy.

5. Rosetta by Ferns, Sakleshpur, Karnataka

Luxury in the lap of coffee country



Rosetta by Ferns isn't just a hotel; it's an expansive 100-acre retreat set amidst the rolling hills of Sakleshpur. Here, nature envelops you at every step - whether you're practising yoga in the pavilion, walking through aromatic coffee plantations, or simply lounging in your sophisticated villa.

What Makes it Special:

Elegant villas surrounded by coffee plantations

Award-winning Iyasya Spa with organic wellness therapies

Outdoor trails, yoga pavilions, and scenic picnic spots

Exceptional culinary offerings with farm-to-plate menus

Perfect For: Luxury travellers, wellness seekers, and weekend getaways from Bangalore.

6. Mary Budden Estate, Binsar, Uttarakhand

A hidden world within a forest sanctuary



Deep inside the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, Mary Budden Estate is a restored 19th-century colonial home that now welcomes discerning travellers seeking both comfort and wilderness. Surrounded by ancient oak forests and dramatic Himalayan vistas, it feels like stepping into another time.

What Makes it Special:

Limited, private accommodations for a deeply personal experience

Gourmet meals inspired by local Kumaoni traditions

Guided forest walks and wildlife safaris in Binsar Sanctuary

Stone cottages with fireplaces and breathtaking decks

Perfect For: Nature enthusiasts, writers, soul-searchers.

7. The Postcard Cuelim, Goa

Where Portuguese heritage meets tropical tranquillity



A 350-year-old restored manor, The Postcard Cuelim captures the essence of Goa's slow, old-world charm. With only eight beautifully appointed rooms, it offers a hyper-personalised stay minutes away from South Goa's quieter beaches.

What Makes it Special:

Spacious suites with vintage Portuguese furniture

Private patios and gardens

Thoughtfully curated Goan cuisine

Bicycle tours, cultural walks, and endless tranquillity

Perfect For: History buffs, beach lovers, and those seeking Goa beyond the party scene.

This summer, make your escape count. These boutique stays don't just offer a bed to sleep in - they craft memories, soothe your senses, and help you reconnect with nature, culture, and yourself.

