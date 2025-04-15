Tourists At Thai Airport Get Moo Deng Hippo-Themed Toys Ahead Of Songkran

Remember Moo Deng? Last year, this pint-sized pygmy hippopotamus whipped up an online storm with its cuteness. Visitors flocked to the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, Thailand, to catch a glimpse of the adorable animal, and soon social media was flooded with Moo Deng's playful activities inside the enclosure. The hippo appears to have become iconic for the country's tourism business, especially because of the upcoming Thai New Year aka Songkran. Travellers visiting the country to indulge in the festival cheer or residents returning home have been greeted with Moo Deng plush toys at specific airports.

According to a report by the Bangkok Post, Thailand's Suvarnabhumi Airport, including five other international airports, gifted these Moo Deng toys to the arriving passengers on April 12. A video posted on the official X handle of Suvarnabhumi airport shows travellers receiving the sweetest surprise. Trays filled with the iconic Moo Deng toys were seen emerging from the baggage carousel. Not just children but even adults were left visibly overjoyed by the unexpected gifts. Some passengers plucked as many toys as their hands could hold and posed with them for the camera.

Keeping the Thai New Year theme in mind, these Moo Deng toys were dressed in traditional Songkran-styled floral shirts. The doll had features that were strikingly similar to the actual Moo Deng. As per the media portal, Airports of Thailand (AoT) Plc produced only 2,800 pieces of these toys. Besides Suvarnabhumi, the other 5 airports where these Moo Deng dolls will be circulated are Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang in Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai. This feature will continue throughout the holiday season.

AoT President Kerati Kijmanawat revealed that the agency deliberately chose the Moo Deng dolls as a Songkran gift for passengers. It was all because of Moo Deng, the hippo, who has been attracting visitors to its enclosure. Interestingly, the Moo Deng-themed toys “have brought more customers to the airports under the supervision of AoT," he added.