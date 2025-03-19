Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport Declared 'Best In Arrival Globally' For 3rd Consecutive Year

Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport has won the Airports Council International's (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for 'Best Airport for Arrivals Globally' in 2024. This marks the third consecutive year that the airport has been conferred with this honour, according to a press release issued by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Monday, March 17. ACI World is a globally recognised program that evaluates airports based on passenger feedback. The evaluation criteria include comfort, convenience, cleanliness and service quality.
Also Read: Bengaluru Airport Launches India's First Sensory Room For Neurodivergent Travellers
According to the press release, travellers have consistently complimented Bengaluru Airport for its quick and easy arrival procedures, which include streamlined immigration and customs inspections, speedy baggage delivery, high-speed Wi-Fi and a seamless process that guarantees a hassle-free, easy arrival. The ongoing positive feedback about the airport's general cleanliness has greatly improved the arrival experience by providing travellers with more comfort and convenience, the release added.
Here Are 10 Facts About Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport That Makes It Unique:
- The Kempegowda Airport opened in May 2008 as an alternative to the increasingly congested HAL Airport, the original commercial airport serving the city. It is named after Kempe Gowda I, the founder of Bengaluru.
- Kempegowda Airport is Karnataka's first fully solar-powered airport.
- The airport is the 3rd busiest airport in India, behind only the airports in Delhi and Mumbai. It is the 25th busiest airport in Asia and the 56th busiest airport in the world.
- It is India's first airport to have an all-women fire-fighting squad.
- The Kempegowda Airport has made a 50km road with plastic waste.
- The airport's T2 terminal features 60 artworks by 43 Indian artists.
- In 2019, it became South India's only airport with parallel runways.
- The Kempegowda Airport also has a first-of-its-kind sensory room at Terminal 2 to promote inclusive air travel. It is designed for travellers who are neurodivergent or have sensory sensitivities.
- It is the first airport in India to receive Level 1 accreditation under the Airports Council International (ACI) Accessibility Enhancement Programme. It caters to the specially abled and those with hidden disabilities.
- The airport features a vast vertical garden known as the Tiger Wings, which has 630 endemic plant species and is a biodiversity hotspot.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world