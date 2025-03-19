Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport Declared 'Best In Arrival Globally' For 3rd Consecutive Year

Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport has won the Airports Council International's (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for 'Best Airport for Arrivals Globally' in 2024. This marks the third consecutive year that the airport has been conferred with this honour, according to a press release issued by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Monday, March 17. ACI World is a globally recognised program that evaluates airports based on passenger feedback. The evaluation criteria include comfort, convenience, cleanliness and service quality.

Also Read: Bengaluru Airport Launches India's First Sensory Room For Neurodivergent Travellers

According to the press release, travellers have consistently complimented Bengaluru Airport for its quick and easy arrival procedures, which include streamlined immigration and customs inspections, speedy baggage delivery, high-speed Wi-Fi and a seamless process that guarantees a hassle-free, easy arrival. The ongoing positive feedback about the airport's general cleanliness has greatly improved the arrival experience by providing travellers with more comfort and convenience, the release added.

Here Are 10 Facts About Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport That Makes It Unique: