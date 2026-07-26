"Nature's Finest Engineering" Is Hiding In Our Coastlines, IAS Officer Reveals

Every morning, as the tide rolls gently onto the shores of Navghar, a small coastal village in Maharashtra, Vandana Patil walks out onto the damp earth that has shaped her life. She remembers a time when the sea gave generously - when crab and fish filled the nets without fail. But somewhere along the way, that generosity began to fade, and with it, the certainty of a livelihood that generations before her had relied upon.

The reason wasn't a mystery to those who lived along the coast. Mangroves - the dense, tangled forests that once stood as a green wall between land and sea - were quietly vanishing.

That began to change with a large-scale initiative launched by the Government of India, in partnership with the Green Climate Fund and UNDP, aimed at strengthening climate resilience in India's coastal communities.

Photo Credit: PIB Delhi/Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Spanning three states - Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha - the project set out to restore marine ecosystems, mangroves included, while building livelihoods that could withstand a changing climate, according to a 2025 article shared by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

By 2023, the transformation was visible along the entire coastline. Mangroves stood tall once more, holding the land firm against erosion and storms, and the waters had come alive again. For Vandana, the change went beyond ecology. Where women once found work only in certain seasons, employment is now available through the year - and crab farming, which used to mean long and difficult journeys, can now be done close to home.

"Mangrove As Nothing Short of Space Science"

This International Mangrove Day, IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a striking video of mangroves on X, posing a question that captures why these ecosystems inspire such devotion among those who study them: what, to you, is nature's finest piece of engineering?

For her, the answer is the mangrove, which she describes as being no less remarkable than space science.

Standing at the meeting point of land and sea, she notes, mangroves filter out salt, breathe through specialised aerial roots, guard coastlines, nurture fisheries, shelter creatures from tigers to golden jackals, birds and crocodiles, and lock away vast reserves of carbon - earning them, in her words, the title of nature's climate superheroes.

What International Mangrove Day Stands For

According to UNESCO, mangroves are unique ecosystems that sit at the boundary of land and sea, supporting biodiversity, protecting coastal communities, strengthening food security and forming a natural defence against storms and erosion, while their soils act as powerful carbon sinks.

And yet, mangroves are disappearing three to five times faster than the world's forests overall, with consequences that ripple through both ecology and livelihoods.

It was to draw attention to this that UNESCO established International Mangrove Day in 2015, marking it each year to raise awareness of mangroves' importance and to encourage their sustainable conservation.

Where The World's Mangroves Grow

Mangroves may be found across more than 120 tropical and subtropical countries and territories, yet globally, they remain surprisingly rare - covering less than one per cent of all tropical forests.

The largest stretches are found across South and Southeast Asia, followed by South America, western and central Africa, North and Central America, and Oceania. Just five countries - Indonesia, Brazil, Nigeria, Mexico and Australia - account for 47 per cent of the world's total mangrove cover, while ten countries together hold 63 per cent of it.

Mangroves Closer To Home

In India, mangrove cover stands at approximately 4,992 sq. km, or 0.15 per cent of the country's total geographical area, as per the Indian State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023.

The country's major mangrove ecosystems are spread across Odisha's Bhitarkanika, the Godavari-Krishna delta in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, and the Andaman Islands.

Among them, the Sundarbans holds the distinction of being the largest contiguous mangrove forest on the planet, while Bhitarkanika ranks as the second largest in India.