Raveena Tandon's Parisian Getaway Included These Popular Tourist Spots

Raveena Tandon has slipped into her travel shoes, jetting off for a Parisian vacation. Her fellow voyagers? Daughter Rasha Thadani and son Ranbir Thadani. On Sunday (April 13), Raveena dropped a carousel of pictures from the destination on Instagram. Fans were treated to a glamorous selfie of the actress against the backdrop of a stunning building in the Le Marais neighbourhood. The place is famous for a wonderful shopping indulgence. Cobbled streets, architecturally brilliant museums and small boutiques add to the charm. Up next, Raveena Tandon dances in joy on the streets behind the famous Catholic Church of the Val-de-Grâce. The church boasts spectacular French Baroque architecture and a majestic dome. Raveena basked under the soft rays of the sun, sipping on a beverage and feeling the beauty of the place. A mesmerising cityscape view from her hotel made us want to pack our bags ASAP.

Also Read: Preity Zinta Visits Golden Temple: 5 Essential Tips For First-Time Visitors

Raveena Tandon's sojourn took her to the famous shopping street Rue Saint-Honoré. Luxurious brands and high-end boutiques dominate the region. Additionally, the roads wind through historical landmarks like the Louvre Museum, Palais Royal, and Place Vendôme.

Raveena Tandon's travel itinerary also featured a visit to the Louvre Pyramid, an architectural marvel with a glass and metal entrance. Designed by renowned architect I.M. Pei, the pyramid's transparent facets reflect the surrounding classical facades. Beneath the pyramid, there is a spacious region housing quaint cafes and bookshops. In one image, Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani walk on a tree-lined street, overlooking the iconic Eiffel Tower. Delish meals and museum visits complete the photo dump. The side note read, “From Mona Lisa to Mickey Mouse.”

Watch the full post below:

Planning a trip to Paris? Then check out these top 5 things to do here.

Cruise: Experience the true Parisian beauty by undertaking a cruise ride on the Seine River

Montmartre: Explore the Basilica of the Sacré-Cœur and enjoy delish meals at local cafes

Notre-Dame Cathedral: The Gothic architecture will leave you spellbound.

Spa: Take a rejuvenating warm bath at the Beer Spa Paris.

Also Read: UK Airports To Eliminate Traditional Check-In And Boarding Passes In Digital Overhaul

Catacombs: Witness a hauntingly beautiful labyrinth comprising an organised display of skulls and bones.