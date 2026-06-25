India's New Chip-Enabled ePassports Explained: Benefits, Application Process, And More

International travel is becoming increasingly digital, and passports are evolving along with it. As India rolls out chip-enabled ePassports across the country, many travellers may notice a small but significant change in the travel document they receive. Designed to combine the familiarity of a traditional passport with advanced digital security features, the new ePassport aims to make identity verification more secure and efficient at border checkpoints around the world.

While the application process remains unchanged, the technology embedded within the passport marks a major upgrade. From enhanced protection against forgery to faster authentication by immigration authorities, the ePassport, or chip-enabled passport, is expected to strengthen travel security for Indian citizens. Here's a closer look at how it works, key benefits, and what travellers should know before applying.

What Is An ePassport?

An ePassport, or electronic passport, is a combination of a conventional paper passport and an electronic travel document. It contains a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and an antenna embedded within the passport booklet.

The chip securely stores the passport holder's personal details and biometric information. In addition to the information printed on the passport's data page, the same details are digitally stored and protected within the electronic chip.

Travellers can identify an ePassport through a small gold-coloured symbol printed on the front cover of the passport booklet.

How Does The ePassport Improve Security?

One of the biggest advantages of the ePassport is its ability to enhance the security and authenticity of traveller information.

The passport holder's details exist in two forms: printed on the booklet and digitally stored on the embedded chip. Immigration officials can securely authenticate the information stored on the chip, helping verify the traveller's identity and reducing the risk of document tampering, forgery and fraudulent passport use.

The security framework behind the ePassport is based on Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technology. This system helps protect sensitive personal and biometric data stored on the chip while ensuring the information's integrity and origin can be verified by concerned authorities.

How To Use An ePassport

Although it contains advanced technology, using an ePassport is no different from using a conventional passport during international travel.

At immigration counters or automated e-gates where available, travellers simply place or tap their passports on a compatible scanner. The embedded RFID chip then communicates securely with the immigration system, allowing officials to verify the passport holder's identity.

The technology can support faster and more secure identity checks at border controls, particularly at airports equipped with automated processing systems.

Are Chip-Enabled Passports Mandatory Now?

No. The Government of India has clarified that holders of valid passports are not required to replace their existing passports with ePassports.

All passports already issued will remain valid until their expiry date. Citizens will receive an ePassport when applying for a fresh passport or reissue through a Passport Office that has been technically enabled to issue the new ePassport.

How To Apply For An ePassport

The process for obtaining an ePassport remains the same as applying for a regular passport.

Applicants need to:

Register on the Passport Seva Online Portal. Complete the application form for a fresh passport or passport reissue. Pay the applicable fee online. Schedule an appointment at the nearest Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK). Visit the centre for document verification and biometric data collection.

If the applicant's Passport Office is enabled for ePassport issuance, the new chip-enabled passport will be issued as part of the standard process. Click here for more details.