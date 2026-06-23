India's Ambassador To China Completes Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Parikrama, Shares Key Advice For Pilgrims

For thousands of devotees, seeing the sacred Mount Kailash and taking a dip in the holy waters of Lake Manasarovar is a dream that often takes years, sometimes even decades, to come true. This year, that dream is finally becoming a reality again as the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has officially resumed after a five-year suspension.

Ahead of the arrival of large groups of Indian pilgrims, India's Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, undertook the sacred Parikrama around Mount Kailash himself. The ambassador and his team were there to inspect facilities, review preparations and ensure that everything was ready for the thousands of devotees expected to undertake one of the world's most challenging and sacred pilgrimages.

Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami Shares Essential Information For All Pilgrims

After completing the Parikrama, Doraiswami shared a detailed video message from Tibet, describing the experience as a "journey of a lifetime" and offering valuable advice for pilgrims preparing to follow in his footsteps. Speaking about the overwhelming beauty of the region, he said that pilgrims are in for an unforgettable experience when they first see Mount Kailash rising above the Tibetan landscape. Calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, he described the mountain and lake as among the most breathtaking sights he has ever witnessed.

According to him, visitors should also expect to see large crowds this year. The timing of the yatra coincides with a special year in the traditional Tibetan and Chinese calendars, making the pilgrimage even more significant and attracting additional visitors to the region.

Officials Checked Everything Before Pilgrims Arrive

In the video posted on X by the Embassy of India in Beijing, China, Doraiswami revealed that he and his colleagues travelled across all the major entry points used by Indian pilgrims. They inspected the routes through Nathu La and Lipulekh Pass, visited hotels where pilgrims will stay, checked kitchens, reviewed room facilities and examined medical centres along the route.

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The team also worked closely with Chinese authorities to ensure that transport and security arrangements were in place. Pilgrims entering through Nathu La Pass will first complete immigration and customs formalities before being transported further by specialised transit buses. The ambassador said extensive efforts have been made to make the journey as smooth and safe as possible.

While speaking enthusiastically about the experience, Doraiswami also repeatedly reminded pilgrims that Kailash Mansarovar is not an easy trip. The entire Tibet Autonomous Region sits at very high elevations. Most of the journey takes place above 3,500 metres, while the Parikrama itself climbs to nearly 5,600 metres and in some places approaches 6,000 metres above sea level. Even during his video message, the ambassador could be seen stopping occasionally to catch his breath because of the thin air.

One of the most important points highlighted by Doraiswami was the risk of high-altitude sickness. The ambassador advised pilgrims to immediately seek help if they feel unwell and to carefully follow the instructions of medical professionals stationed along the route.

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What Should Pilgrims Pack?

Doraiswami strongly advised pilgrims against carrying open footwear, saying the cold temperatures and difficult terrain make proper shoes essential. Waterproof trekking shoes are highly recommended, as weather conditions can change rapidly.

He also urged travellers to dress in layers. Temperatures can fluctuate significantly during the day, and conditions around Mount Kailash can shift from sunshine to rain and even snowfall within hours. Warm jackets, rain protection, gloves, caps and sunglasses should all be considered essential items rather than optional extras.

The ambassador particularly warned about the strong ultraviolet radiation at high altitudes. Many visitors focus on the cold but forget that the mountain sun can be intense enough to cause severe sunburn.

Pilgrims With Medical Conditions Should Take Extra Care

Ambassador Doraiswami also had a special message for pilgrims with existing health conditions. People suffering from heart problems, diabetes or other chronic illnesses should consult their doctors before undertaking the pilgrimage. They should carry all prescribed medicines, understand how altitude may affect their condition and seek professional advice before travelling. While medical facilities are available during the yatra, they are basic due to the remote location.

Respect The Mountains And Keep Them Clean

Beyond health and safety, the ambassador urged pilgrims to remember that they are visiting one of the world's most sacred and environmentally fragile regions. Facilities in some areas are intentionally limited to help preserve the natural environment. Visitors should therefore be prepared for basic amenities and carry whatever personal care items they may need.

He encouraged everyone to avoid littering and help maintain the cleanliness of the sacred landscape so that future generations can continue to experience its beauty.

For many devotees, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a deeply spiritual experience. As the first batches of pilgrims begin their journey, Ambassador Doraiswami's advice is a reminder to prepare well, listen to medical experts, and protect the environment.